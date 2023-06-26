Ukraine liberates Donetsk’s Rivnopil – Defense Ministry

Liberated Rivnopil on the map. Map: Deepstatelive

On 26 June, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar officially announced the liberation of Rivnopil in southern Donetsk Oblast.

“The defense forces have returned Rivnopil to our control. We keep moving forward,” she wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine has two Rivnopils, both located in Donetsk Oblast in the vicinity of the frontline – one in Volnovakha District, another in Velyka Novosilka District. Ms. Maliar has not specified which of them has been liberated. Still, since Ukrainian troops recently approached the one near Velyka Novosilka from three sides and the battles were reported in the area, she probably means this one.

The area of Velyka Novosilka has been one of the most active axes of Ukrainian advancement in the country’s south.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Donetsk Oblast, Rivnopil