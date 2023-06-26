Ukraine liberates Donetsk’s Rivnopil – Defense Ministry

Liberated Rivnopil on the map. Map: Deepstatelive
On 26 June, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar officially announced the liberation of Rivnopil in southern Donetsk Oblast.
“The defense forces have returned Rivnopil to our control. We keep moving forward,” she wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine has two Rivnopils, both located in Donetsk Oblast in the vicinity of the frontline – one in Volnovakha District, another in Velyka Novosilka District. Ms. Maliar has not specified which of them has been liberated. Still, since Ukrainian troops recently approached the one near Velyka Novosilka from three sides and the battles were reported in the area, she probably means this one.
The area of Velyka Novosilka has been one of the most active axes of Ukrainian advancement in the country’s south.
Tags: Donetsk Oblast, Rivnopil