Russo Ukrainian War. Day 481: Russia resumes offensive in the Bakhmut sector

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky

Ukraine continues its counteroffensive on at least four sectors of the front. Russia resumes offensive in the Bakhmut sector. The EU is accelerating arms deliveries to Ukraine. Daily overview — Summary report, June 19 The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, June 19, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below: Show the Content Day 481 of the full-scale russian military aggression continues. The russian federation continues to kill civilian population of Ukraine and violates laws and customs of war; uses terror tactics, carries out strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. During the day of June 19, the russian occupiers launched another air and missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 4x Caliber cruise missiles and 4x Iranian strike UAVs “Shahed-136/131”. All 8x air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian Air Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the enemy carried out 32 airstrikes, carried out about 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Peaceful people suffered. The threat of missile and air strikes remains high across Ukraine. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mar’inka axes, and heavy fighting continues. 39x combat clashes took place during the day. Volyn’ and Polissya axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groupings. On the training grounds of the republic of belarus, combat training and coordination of units of the russian troops are underway after which they are sent to the frontlines on the territory of Ukraine. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy forces maintain an enhanced presence in the Ukrainian border. Shelled with mortars and artillery shelling of Gremyach settlements of Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Chuykivka, Basivka, Turya of the Sumy Oblast, as well as Huryiv Kozachok, Udy, Chervona Zorya, Kozacha Lopan’, Hlyboke, Oliynikovo, Lyptsi, Ternova, Staritsa, Ohirtsevo, Hatyshche, Vovchans’k, Zybine, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka , Nesterne, Budarky, Krasny Yar in Kharkiv Oblast. Kup’yans’k axis: the occupiers carried out an airstrike at Kislivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Krasne Pershe, Novomlyns’k, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kislivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv Oblast were shelled by enemy artillery and mortars.

Lyman axis: the enemy forces carried out offensive operations in the vicinities of Yampolivka, Torsky, west of Dibrova, Hryhorivka and Spirnyi of the Donetsk Oblast, albeit without success. They launched an airstrike on the village of Spirne in the Donetsk Oblast. Stelmakhivka, Nevs’ke, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast and Tors’ke, Serebryanka, Verkhn’okam’ians’ke, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Oblast were shelled by artillery. Bakhmut axis: russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensives in the vicinities of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk Oblast. They shelled the settlements of Severny and Toretsk. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivs’ke, Ozaryanivka, Bila Hora, Kostyantynivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne of Donetsk Oblast were under enemy artillery shelling. Avdiivka axis: the enemy forces carried out unsuccessful offensives in the Avdiivka area. They shelled the areas of Orlivka, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomais’ke, Nevels’ke settlements of the Donetsk Oblast. Mar’inka axis: our defenders repelled all enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Mar’inka and Pobieda. The enemy launched an air strike near Mar’inka. At the same time, they shelled Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Mar’inka, and Pobyeda of the Donetsk Oblast. Shakhtars’k axis: the enemy carried out offensive actions in the axis of Novomykhailivka. He carried out an air strike in the area of Zolotoi Niva. He shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Vugledar in the Donetsk Oblast.

Assessment On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of June 18, 2022: Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive actions on at least four sectors of the front on June 18 and made limited territorial gains. Geolocated footage suggests that Ukrainian forces made limited advances within 30km south of Kreminna.[1]Avdiivka City Military Administration Head Vitaliy Barabash reported that Ukrainian forces advanced more than a kilometer north of Avdiivka on the Donetsk City frontline over the past two weeks.[2] Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations south, southwest, and southeast of Velyka Novosilka on the administrative border between western Donetsk and eastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts and made some localized advances.[3] Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and geolocated footage suggests that Ukrainian forces entered the western part of Pyatykhatky (41km southeast of Zaporizhzhia City), southwest of Orikhiv.[4] Ukrainian Tavrisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Captain Valeriy Shershen stated that Russian forces continue to counterattack in western Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and that Ukrainian forces have “a lot of work.”[5] Ukrainian Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that Russian forces continue to transfer personnel and heavy military equipment from around Nova Kakhovka and Kakhovka in eastern Kherson Oblast to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast frontline via Melitopol.[6] Ukrainian forces may be temporarily pausing counteroffensive operations to reevaluate their tactics for future operations. Head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center Colonel Margo Grosberg stated on June 16 that he assesses “we won’t see an offensive over the next seven days.”[7]The Wall Street Journal similarly reported on June 17 that Ukrainian forces “have mostly paused their advances in recent days” as Ukrainian command reexamines tactics.[8] These reports are consistent with ISW’s recent observations of the scale and approach of localized Ukrainian counterattacks in southern and eastern Ukraine.[9] ISW has previously noted that Ukraine has not yet committed the majority of its available forces to counteroffensive operations and has not yet launched its main effort.[10] Operational pauses are a common feature of major offensive undertakings, and this pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) interview with Russian prisoners of war (POWs) indicates continued significant morale and command issues among frontline Russian units and the continued Russian use of “barrier forces” to shoot retreating soldiers.[11]WSJ amplified the statements of three unidentified Russian POWs who voluntarily surrendered to Ukrainian forces during Ukrainian counteroffensive operations near Velyka Novosilka, on the administrative border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The POWs reported widespread fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive among Russian forces on the frontlines. The POWs indicated that the Russian military command sees Russian conscripts and penal recruits as expendable, and claimed Russian officers order injured personnel deemed unfit for service back to the front line and use “barrier forces” to prevent penal recruits in “Storm-Z” units from retreating. Barrier forces are specialized units that threaten to shoot their own personnel either to prevent retreats or to force them to attack, and unverified social media footage recently circulated depicting Russian barrier troops shooting retreating Russian forces in Ukraine.[12] The POWs also indicated that Russian forces struggle to supply and staff their units, including struggling to crew tanks and armored vehicles.[13]The POWs expressed concern about returning to Russia in a POW exchange due to Russian laws prohibiting voluntary surrender to the enemy. EU Internal Market Commissioner Theirry Breton announced on June 18 that the EU is accelerating arms deliveries to Ukraine. Breton referenced a pledge that the EU would supply a million high quality weapons to Ukraine over the coming year and stated that the EU is “going to step up our efforts to deliver arms and ammunition” as “this is a war of high intensity in which [high quality weapons] play a crucial role.”[14] Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly supported select Russian milbloggers’ proposal to create a Presidential Administration working group, likely in an effort to integrate prominent milbloggers into the pro-Kremlin information space. The working group would reportedly include members of the Russian presidential administration and aim to coordinate ideas on the war in Ukraine.[15] It is unclear if and how Russian milbloggers will participate in the Presidential Administration working group, however. Putin’s support of a working group to focus on war reporting suggests that Putin intends to continue to publicly engage with pro-Kremlin mobloggers in an attempt to expand his support in the ultranationalist community. The Kremlin has previously coopted prominent Kremlin-affiliated milbloggers by offering them official roles on the Russian Human Rights Council and in the Mobilization Working Group likely in exchange for amplifying pro-Kremlin rhetoric.[16] Key Takeaways Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive actions on at least four sectors of the front on June 18 and made limited territorial gains.

Ukrainian forces may be temporarily pausing counteroffensive operations to reevaluate their tactics for future operations.

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) interview with Russian prisoners of war (POWs) indicates continued significant morale and command issues among frontline Russian units and the continued Russian use of “barrier forces” to shoot retreating soldiers.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Theirry Breton announced on June 18 that the EU is accelerating arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly supported select Russian milbloggers’ proposal to create a Presidential Administration working group, likely in an effort to integrate prominent milbloggers into the pro-Kremlin information space.

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks north of Svatove and south of Kreminna.

Russian and Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground attacks around Bakhmut and along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line.

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on the administrative border between western Donetsk and eastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Russian sources claimed that Russian forces continued to repel Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Some Russian ultranationalist figures are concerned that the Russian Ministry of Defense’s efforts to formalize volunteer formations will trigger command changes and degrade combat effectiveness.

Russian occupation officials are continuing to prioritize medical treatment for Russian military personnel in occupied Mariupol, reportedly significantly increasing the civilian mortality rate in the city.

