Ukrainians advanced up to 1,4 km near Bakhmut on 9 June – Ukrainian military

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defense forces have advanced up to 1,400 meters in some areas near Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast, according to a Ukrainian military spokesman.
On the morning of 10 June, the Ukrainian Army’s Eastern Group of Forces spokesman Serhii Cherevatyi says on the national telethon that the Ukrainian troops are carrying out strikes against the enemy, taking advantage of the ongoing of rotations in the Russian forces in the area.
According to him, Russians are trying to build their defenses and have tried to counterattack Ukrainian positions, but all those attempts failed.
