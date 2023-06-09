Ukraine downs all drones of Russia’s night attack, but missile wreckage kills one, injures six

Photo: Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration

One person was killed, and several others were wounded as a result of a Russian missile attack on Zhytomyr Oblast, to the west of Kyiv.

According to Mayor Borovets, six buildings were destroyed, and dozens were damaged as a result of the missile strike.

A missile was shot down, but wreckage fell on a residential area of the city of Zviahel, killing one person and injuring six, said Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration.

In total, the Russian occupiers launched six cruise missiles and up to 16 attack drones on Ukraine during the night of 8 June, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

The military stated that the strikes occurred between 22:00 and 04:00 and were carried out by Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131 and cruise missiles X-101/X-55, targeting military and critical infrastructure. The drones were launched from the south, while the missiles originated from the Caspian Sea region, fired by four Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted four cruise missiles, and all of the drones, including 10 Shahed drones, a “Lancet” drone, four Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs, and one Supercam.

