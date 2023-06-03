Ukraine MFA blasts Hungarian gov’t for Ukraine’s map without Crimea

Frame from the Hungary Government-released video with Crimea marked as not part of Ukraine.
On 3 June, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry published an official comment regarding the map of Ukraine without Crimea that appeared in a video published by the Hungarian government’s official Youtube channel on 30 May.
“The designation of the Crimean Peninsula as a territory that is not part of Ukraine contradicts the repeatedly declared stance by the official Budapest on the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders,” the comment reads.
The Ministry calls on Hungary to stop its provocations against Ukraine:
“Hungary has to stop the provocations and adhere to the international obligations undertaken within the framework of membership in the UN, the EU and NATO. Playing along with the aggressive policy of Russia does not contribute to the prompt restoration of peace in Europe, which the Hungarian government advocates in public.”
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says the Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in Hungary has made an official demarche to the Hungarian side.
