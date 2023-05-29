Ukraine’s air defense downed 37 Russian missiles and 29 Shaheds at night; Russians hit one military object

Russia conducted one of the largest air attacks against Ukraine at night on 29 May 2023. Ukrainian air defense downed 37 Russian cruise missiles and 29 Iranian-made Shahed drones. Most of them were downed over Kyiv. However, air defense was working all over Ukrainian, including western Lviv Oblast and southern Dnipro Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force informed that, in total, Russia launched up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles from nine Tu-95 strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area. Also, the Russians attacked with Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones. A total of about 35 attack drones were launched.

Russians managed to hit one military object in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Oblast, damaging “5 air devices” of unspecified type, according to the Oblast administration. Presumably, the attack was on the airfield:

“Currently, the extinction of fires in fuel and lubricant warehouses and storage of combat material assets is ongoing. 5 aerial vehicles were damaged. The repair of the runaway has begun,” Ukrainian local authorities informed about the strike on Khmelnytskyi.

As a result of the night attack of the Russians in the Kyiv region, residential buildings, and infrastructure objects were damaged, but there were no casualties, head of the Kyiv Oblast police Andriy Nebytov informed in Telegram.

Tags: Russian air attacks