Zelenskyy proposes imposing sectoral sanctions against Iran for 50 years – Ukrinform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tabled in the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution approving the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) ‘s decision on introducing sectoral sanctions against Iran, Ukrinform reports.

According to the documents available on the Verkhovna Rada’s website, the draft resolution has already been submitted for consideration by the parliament’s leadership and the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

“To approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated May 27, 2023 ‘On the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the Islamic Republic of Iran,’ put into effect by Presidential Decree No. 308/2023 dated May 27, 2023,” the draft proposes, with its annex specifying that sanctions are to be imposed for 50 years.

Zelenskyy earlier implemented the NSDC decision to impose sanctions against 300 individuals, including citizens of Russia, Iran, and Syria, and 141 legal entities.

