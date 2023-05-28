Majority of Ukrainians reject giving Donbas and Crimea to Russia, say reconciliation impossible – poll

Nearly two-thirds of Ukrainians oppose direct negotiations with Russia for peace, and an even larger majority reject the idea of returning to the pre-2022 demarcation line, a recent survey from the Razumkov Centre reveals

According to a recent survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre and commissioned by ZN.UA, almost 64% of Ukrainians are against direct negotiations with Russia to achieve peace. Furthermore, nearly 67% would not agree to return to the demarcation line as of 24 February 2022 instead of restoring the borders as of 1991, i.e. liberating Crimea and eastern Ukraine’s Donbas, occupied by Russia since 2014.

The survey asked, “Do you support holding direct negotiations with the Russian Federation to achieve peace?” To this, a majority of Ukrainians (63.9%) answered in the negative. Only 23.1% of respondents expressed readiness to support the conduct of direct negotiations with Russia to achieve peace, while 13% found it “difficult to answer” the question.

On the issue of returning to the demarcation line that existed before 24 February 2022, as opposed to the 1991 borders, the majority of citizens (66.8%) responded with “No, I do not agree.” Only 17.2% of respondents gave an affirmative answer, while another 16% were unable to answer.

The publication points out that the percentage of those willing to return to the demarcation line before 24 February 2022 (17.2%) is smaller than that of those ready for direct negotiations with Russia to achieve peace (23.1%).

Question Yes No Difficult to Answer Do you support holding direct negotiations with the Russian Federation to achieve peace? 23.1% 63.9% 13% Would you agree to return to the demarcation line as of 24 February 2022 instead of restoring the borders as of 1991? 17.2% 66.8% 16%

When asked, “Is reconciliation possible between Ukraine and Russia?” 68.5% of respondents said such reconciliation was impossible. More than a third of them (36.3%) see no prospects for reconciliation, while 32.2% of Ukrainians chose the answer “No, reconciliation is impossible in the lifetime of the current generation.”

Do you think reconciliation between Ukraine and Russia is possible? Response No, never 36.3% Not during the life of this generation 32.2% Yes, but only after a trial against war criminals and payment of compensation 11.9% Yes, but only if Russia repents 5.6% Yes, immediately after the cessation of hostilities 4.1% Hard to say 9.9%

The survey also showed that, to a greater or lesser extent, 84% of Ukrainians have negative feelings towards Russian citizens. Over a third of respondents (34.6%) believe that Russians bear collective responsibility for the war with Ukraine, regardless of their political beliefs. Over a quarter of Ukrainians (26.1%) have a negative attitude towards all Russian citizens, except those who actively oppose the war and the Kremlin. 23.3% have negative feelings only towards those Russian citizens who support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

What is your attitude to Russian citizens? Response Negative towards all Russian citizens 34.5% Negative to all Russians except those who actively oppose the war and the Kremlin 26.1% Negative feelings toward all Russians who support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine 23.3% Negative to only to Putin and other Russian state authorities 9.2% Positive toward all Russian citizens with no exception 1.9% Hard to say 5%

Tags: Poll