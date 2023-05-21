The US announces new USD 375 million aid package for Ukraine

Following President Biden’s meeting with President Zelenskyy in Japan, the US Department of Defense announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine on 21 May 2023. The package worth $375 million meets Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs, the US Department of Defense announced.
It includes additional ammunition for US-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, and anti-armor capabilities:
• Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
• 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
• Tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles;
• Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;
• Laser-guided rocket system munitions;
• Demolition munitions;
• Armored bridging systems;
• Armored medical treatment vehicles;
• Trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment;
• Logistics support equipment;
• Thermal imagery systems;
• Spare parts and other field equipment.