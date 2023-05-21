The US announces new USD 375 million aid package for Ukraine

Following President Biden’s meeting with President Zelenskyy in Japan, the US Department of Defense announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine on 21 May 2023. The package worth $375 million meets Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs, the US Department of Defense announced.

It includes additional ammunition for US-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, and anti-armor capabilities:

• Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

• 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

• Tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

• Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

• Laser-guided rocket system munitions;

• Demolition munitions;

• Armored bridging systems;

• Armored medical treatment vehicles;

• Trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment;

• Logistics support equipment;

• Thermal imagery systems;

• Spare parts and other field equipment.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Ukraine-US relations