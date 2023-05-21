G7 leaders reassure their support for Ukraine’s peace formula at the Hiroshima summit

Working session of the G7 summit. Photo by Ukraine's Presidential Office

“From here, we are sending a message: Russia must stop the war and withdraw its troops, and we will support Ukraine as long as necessary,” said German chancellor Olaf Scholz, reiterating the message other G7 leaders also expressed.



According to the chancellor, Russia should withdraw its troops from Ukraine. When many are putting forward proposals on how to guarantee peace and security and end the war, “it should become important to understand that this does not mean the possibility of freezing the conflict and preserving for Russia all its military gains, but the only result should be the withdrawal of troops Russia,” Scholz said.



We’re not going anywhere, the US president and UK prime minister told Zelenksyy at the G7 summit.

“Together with the entire G7, we have Ukraine’s back and I promise we’re not going anywhere,” US President Joe Biden told Zelenskyy.

He announced the new $375-million-worth military aid package to Ukraine.

"Together, with the entire G7, we have Ukraine’s back. And I promise we’re not going anywhere" President Biden said after his bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy at G7 Zekenskyy said he is very grateful for leadership, weapons & the decision to train pilots https://t.co/gvsJWfAdNq pic.twitter.com/1aL5Sc7LFI — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak assured that the UK is ready to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s as early as this summer.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted that the G7 summit, where India, Brazil, and Indonesia were also present along with other countries, is important for building ties between Ukraine and these countries.

“This war isn’t just European,” Macron said. “It’s the opportunity to discuss, exchange and convince partners of this enlarged G7 … India, Brazil, Indonesia, and several other countries from the south, who have sometimes not exchanged as much with Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was personally present at the summit and had bilateral meetings with all leaders of countries present there.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also affirmed the message that not a ceasefire but a lasting peace is needed. For this purpose, Russia must stop its war.

“It is not a ceasefire that is needed. It is peace. And that peace can only be achieved if Russia decides to stop its ongoing invasion of a sovereign neighbor,” the prime minister said.

As long as Russia remains on Ukrainian soil, negotiations with Russians are not possible, Zelenskyy said at the summit.

“Ukraine proposed its Peace Formula to the world. As long as Russian invaders remain on our land, no one will sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. The colonizer must get out. And the world has enough power to force Russia to restore peace step by step. We have developed the Peace Formula in a way that ensures each of its points is backed by UN resolutions. And in a way that everyone in the world can choose the track they can contribute to. From Japan to the Arab countries, from Europe to Latin America, we find support for our Formula. And we continue this work,” the president said.

President Zelenskyy also met with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, discussing the previous mutual agreements achieved in Rome. He also conducted his first face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: G7