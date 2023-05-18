Ukrainian troops repelled all attacks in Bakhmut, advanced up to 1 km on flanks – Defense Ministry

Map of the situation in the area of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as of 18 May 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says Russians significantly reinforced their grouping in Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast, having pulled most of their reserves there.

“The enemy has been attacking Bakhmut all day today. All the attacks were repelled by our defenders. As of now, we control the southwestern part of Bakhmut,” she wrote, adding that Russians also tried to assault north and south of the city but failed too.

According to Maliar, on 18 May, in some areas north of Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops advanced by 500 meters.

“In the suburbs of Bakhmut in the south, fierce fighting was going on throughout the day. The enemy went on the offensive and tried to regain the lost territories, but suffered losses and failed to accomplish their objectives. In some areas, our troops advanced by 1 km,” Maliar wrote.

Maliar says the defense of Bakhmut City and its area is achieving its military objectives of buying time for Ukrainian forces “for certain pre-planned actions.”

Tags: Bakhmut