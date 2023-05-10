Moscow police beat and detain activist over Ukrainian flag during 9 May parade

The image shows Russian police officers. Source: UkrInform

Activist Alexander Poskonnyi was violently attacked by Russian police during the Victory Day parade on May 9, according to a report by OVD-Info media outlet.

The incident happened after police spotted Poskonnyi exiting the Tverskata metro station holding a Ukrainian flag.

Poskonnyi claims that the police beat him twice, first during the arrest and later in a police van. He also stated that the police threatened him with a sentence on “extremism” charges.

Despite his release from the police station, the activist received a record accusing him of discrediting the Russian army.