US and EU countries don’t confiscate Russian frozen reserves, fearing exodus of Chinese assets

Editor's Note While Russia's war against Ukraine continues for its second year, Ukraine's Western allies fear of confiscating $300 billion of Russian assets. This money could be spent either to cover the West's own expenses for war or finance further aid and reconstruction of Ukraine. However, the West likely fears China would withdraw its $3 trillion in dollar reserves, like other countries, if Russian finances are confiscated.

At the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the EU and US imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia, including limits on trade with Russia and personal sanctions against Russian oligarchs. The West has also frozen nearly $300 billion in Russian federal reserves, allocated to Western assets. However, these reserves were not confiscated.

“Instead of sending Russian money to the reconstruction of Ukraine right now, they lie in accounts and quietly wait for the end of the war to return to Moscow,” Ukrainian analyst Bohdan Miroshnychenko summarizes in his article for Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

He writes the frozen Russian 300 billion is mainly held in government bonds from the US, the UK, and Germany. Governments of these countries know precisely how many bonds were issued to Russia and which banks were involved in such large transactions. However, the countries are reluctant to create a mechanism for confiscating these assets. In most cases, it requires separate laws to be adopted, as Ukraine did.

Ukraine has already confiscated lots of Russian assets by the ruling of the National Anti-corruption Court, mainly according to the laws designating Russia as an aggressor country, while its assets are considered instruments for violation of territorial integrity.

European countries and the United States could use similar instruments. Yet, they don’t dare to violate sovereign immunity, preventing one country from taking another country’s money, even though Russia has violated numerous UN charters and committed the crime of aggression, which makes its immunity void.

Why isn’t the West confiscating and using Russian assets despite the war?

According to Miroshnychenko, the main reason for inaction is the fear of losing other investments, including more than $3 trillion of Chinese reserves in Western currencies. Should Western countries show they are ready to confiscate assets in case of wars against third countries, China and other Asian and African countries may partially withdraw their reserves and convert them to gold or yuan.

Instead of confiscating Russian money, the EU hopes for the implementation of the UN resolution on reparations adopted on 14 November 2022. According to the resolution, countries should create an international fund that should accumulate Russian assets and use them to reconstruct Ukraine. However, half a year later, the resolution implementation remains in the negotiations stage. The fund has not yet been created, and it is unclear when this will happen. The resolution is currently providing a convenient excuse for the EU and the US to wait instead of adopting domestic laws and confiscating Russian assets in a matter of weeks.

Russia has prepared its finances for the war, while the West remains indecisive in its response.

Russia has been financially preparing for war since 2014, Miroshnychenko writes.

Following the occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea and the beginning of the war in Donbas in 2014, Russia’s Central Bank accumulated money for a new war. Russian international reserves increased from $385 billion in 2014 to $630 billion in 2022. The frozen $300 billion is less than half of Russian reserves, and freezing them had little impact. It would really matter only if money were confiscated and used for the West’s and Ukraine’s needs.

Anticipating new sanctions, Russia also reduced the share of assets in US dollars and British pounds and increased the share of assets in euros and yuan. In particular, US Treasury bonds worth $150 billion in 2014 decreased to $5 billion in 2022. Therefore the US fear of Chinese currency replacing the dollar is already materializing and requires a response.

The Russian National Welfare Fund also helps the Kremlin to survive. This reserve budget accumulates profits from the Russian oil industry and is the primary source to cover military expenses and finance strategic industries. Preparing for war, Russia increased the amount of money in the fund from $65 billion in 2018 to $182 billion in 2022. Having spent only about $40 billion from the fund, Russia can easily continue financing the war at least until 2023. And this is the other reason why the West should confiscate Russian assets to win the financial competition.

According to the World Bank, Ukraine needs more than $400 billion to reconstruct infrastructure damaged due to the war. The only possibility to cover this cost is to use frozen Russian reserves currently located in the West.

The money of Russian oligarchs was also frozen but mainly not confiscated and not used as well

The West has frozen the assets of Russian oligarchs worth $30 billion, but the confiscation process has been slow. The EU lacks the legal framework to designate Russia as an aggressor country to automatically confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs. Instead, it tries to prove that the individuals violated sanctions or laundered money, which is not always easy.

For example, the son of the Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, Nikita Mazepin, partially removed sanctions against himself through the courts and continued participating in racing competitions. The Mazepins own a villa in Italy worth $105 million that has been arrested. Yet, as most of the assets it wasn’t sold, and the money wasn’t used by the EU.

Western courts allow oligarchs to prolong the legal process for years, lacking the necessary legislation against Russian businessmen having assets in the West and paying taxes to the Russian budget. While Russia conducts a decisive financial policy centered around closer ties with Asia and Africa, having a goal to accumulate more funds for the ongoing war, the West hesitates.

