Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of 26 Russian Shahed drones during nighttime attack

Composite image stitched from the screenshots of the video by Trap Aggressor.

In the early hours of 3 May, Russian forces launched two attacks of loitering munitions on Ukraine using the Iranian-supplied Shahed-series kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Air Force Command reports that air defenses destroyed 21 of 26 launched munitions. The drones that slipped through the defenses hit an administrative building in Dnipro, and a fuel facility in Kropyvnytskyi.

The Air Defense Command says Russians attacked Ukraine from the north – Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, and from the south – the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. According to the Command, Russians used “up to 26 Shahed-136/131 attack drones,” 21 of which were shot down by air defense units of the Air Force and the Armed Forces.

Kyiv came under the attack for the third time in the last six days. Once again, the defenses reportedly destroyed all Shahed loitering munitions targeting the capital city:

“According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were detected and shot down in the airspace around the capital. According to the current situation report, there were no casualties or damage. The information is being updated,” the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast authorities reported that seven Russian Shaheds targeted the regional capital of Dnipro, and one of them managed to bypass the air defenses and hit an administrative building.

Meanwhile, the central-Ukrainian Kirovohrad Oblast’s administration says three Russian Shaheds hit an oil depot in the oblast center of Kropyvnytskyi at around 3 a.m.

Both Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblast administrations reported no casualties.

Tags: Russian attacks, Shahed-136