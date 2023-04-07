Another Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft downed – Ukraine’s General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Ukrainian forces have shot down another Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft near Donetsk City’s suburb of Mariinka.

“Good news. An enemy Su-25 has been destroyed near Mariinka, Donetsk Oblast,” the General Staff’s Facebook post reads.

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published footage of the destruction of the Russian aircraft.

“Today, on April 7, in Donetsk Oblast, an air defense unit of one of the military units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft,” the Air Assault Forces posted on Telegram.

 

As of this morning, the General Staff estimated that Russia lost 306 aircraft in the course of the all-out war:

