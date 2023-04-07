Another Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft downed – Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian Su-25-SM3. Illustrative image. Source: airwar.ru

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Ukrainian forces have shot down another Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft near Donetsk City’s suburb of Mariinka.

“Good news. An enemy Su-25 has been destroyed near Mariinka, Donetsk Oblast,” the General Staff’s Facebook post reads.

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published footage of the destruction of the Russian aircraft.

“Today, on April 7, in Donetsk Oblast, an air defense unit of one of the military units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft,” the Air Assault Forces posted on Telegram.

Another Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft downed near Mariinkahttps://t.co/KGytcxP6sj

📹https://t.co/5E6B3iYbsL pic.twitter.com/3cOwtChTLi — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 7, 2023

As of this morning, the General Staff estimated that Russia lost 306 aircraft in the course of the all-out war:

Russia's estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 408 of the all-out war, according to Ukraine's GenStaff pic.twitter.com/CPmToZQpc1 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 7, 2023

Read also:

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets struck the village of Pechenyugi in Chernihiv Oblast, northern Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Operational Command North The bombs fell on a private house, shed & barn, setting them ablaze.

📷OC North pic.twitter.com/mRtnZDOrY2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 4, 2023

Reportedly, crash site of the Russian Su-34 near Yenakiieve 📹RIA Novosti pic.twitter.com/bgXuOgQs0z — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 3, 2023

Tags: Su-25