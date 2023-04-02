Alcohol abuse among leading causes of Russia’s non-combat casualties in Ukraine – UK intel

Russian militant in occupied Donbas with a bottle of alcohol in 2014. Illustrative image (source).

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence says that a significant minority of the up to 200,000 casualties suffered by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine have been due to non-combat causes, including alcohol consumption among Russian forces.

The ministry tweeted:

“While Russia has suffered up to 200,000 casualties since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a significant minority of these have been due to non-combat causes.”

“On 27 March 2023, a Russian Telegram news channel reported there have been ‘extremely high’ numbers of incidents, crimes, and deaths linked to alcohol consumption amongst the deployed Russian forces.”

“Other leading causes of non-combat casualties likely include poor weapon [handling] drills, road traffic accidents and climatic injuries such as hypothermia. Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness. However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations.”

Russia's estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 403 of the all-out war, according to Ukraine's GenStaff pic.twitter.com/bE0MU7qUGV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 2, 2023

Tags: alcohol, non-combat losses, Russian losses