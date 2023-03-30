On some days, the ratio of killed in Ukraine’s East is as high as 1 to 10 for the Ukrainian advantage — Defense Ministry

This is, of course, not every day, and the average coefficient is lower, the deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said.

“Unfortunately, losses are an inevitable consequence of war… But the losses of the enemy are many times greater. This is despite the fact that they have an advantage in the number of personnel and weapons,” Maliar said.

Ukraine didn’t officially name the number of its losses since autumn 2022. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, more than 170,000 Russian troops were “liquidated,” as well as a large portion of Russian equipment.

Today is the 400th day of the all-out Russo-Ukrainian war Russia's estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 400 according to Ukraine's GenStaff pic.twitter.com/TIzfiR3lZQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 30, 2023

According to the estimates of the U.K., Over 220,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Tags: Russian combat losses, Ukrainian losses