Ukraine demands urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

The latest statements of the Russian Federation regarding the intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus “are another provocative step by the criminal Putin regime, which undermines the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” the statement of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign affairs reads. It also undermines “the architecture of nuclear disarmament and the international security system as a whole,” the ministry adds.

“Ukraine expects effective actions to counter the nuclear blackmail of the Kremlin by Great Britain, China, the USA, and France, in particular, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, which have a special responsibility for preventing threats of aggression with the use of nuclear weapons,” the statement of the Ukriane’s MFA emphasizes.

Ukraine called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting regarding the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

As was reported, Putin said he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

