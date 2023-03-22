France trains Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000 fighter jets – Le Figaro

In a move that could further strengthen its military ties with Ukraine, France is currently training a group of around thirty Ukrainian pilots on Mirage 2000 combat aircraft, Le Figaro writes. The pilots are receiving an accelerated training program on French fighter-bombers at the Mont-de-Marsan and Nancy air bases, which has been ongoing for more than a month and a half.
The move puts France alongside the United States and the United Kingdom, which are also providing training to Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.
If the political decision is made, France could also deliver around ten fighter jets to the Ukrainian army, Le Figaro adds.
