Ukraine’s rapid EU accession impossible – former EU Commission President

The European Commission's former president cautioned against unrealistic expectations for Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU, an illustrative image/ Source: Depositphotos

The European Commission’s former President cautioned against unrealistic expectations for Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU, as reported by Luxembourgish daily newspaper, Luxemburger Wort, referencing an interview with Jean-Claude Juncker.

Juncker remarked that Ukraine was granted candidate status for EU membership in an unprecedentedly short period of time. Thus, Brussels’ decision was correct.

“I believe that Ukraine needs an accession perspective for given reasons. However, I am extremely saddened by the imprudence of many politicians, including those in the West, who hold out the prospect of Ukraine joining quickly. I cannot see it happening,” said Jean-Claude Juncker, while applauding this step in principle but wishing to temper unrealistic expectations.

Juncker also believes negotiations with Russia on ending the war are now impossible.

“The fact is, though, that Putin and the Russian leadership as a whole show no willingness to engage in genuine peace talks,” said Juncker.

