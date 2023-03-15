Poland ready for joint gas exploration efforts in western Ukraine – PM Morawiecki

Poland is ready to develop energy cooperation with Ukraine in several areas, including gas production in western Ukraine and creating the Rzeszów-Khmelnytskyi NPP energy bridge, Ukrinform reports.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this during the conference “E23: PL for UA – Polish-Ukrainian Partnership in Building the Energy Security of the Future” in Warsaw on 15 March.

“We are already being invited to joint geological prospecting and mining projects in Ukraine. Of course, there should be peace there, but such projects are possible. The negotiations concern various areas, including gas exploration in western Ukraine,” Morawiecki said, according to Ukrinform.

