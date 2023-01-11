Duda, Nauseda meet with Zelenskyy in Lviv, sign joint declaration to support Ukraine

On 11 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lithuanian President Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, and President of Andrzej Duda Poland met in Lviv during the Second Summit of the Lublin Triangle.

The summit was established in 2020 to strengthen mutual military and political cooperation and support Ukraine’s integration into the European Union and NATO.

During the Second Summit of the Lublin Triangle, three presidents signed a joint declaration in which they:

condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

backed Ukraine’s path to becoming a member of Ukraine in becoming part of the Alliance

underlined their support for the establishment of a special tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression

agreed to promote political support from NATO and the EU to Ukraine to ensure the ability of the country to effectively defend its territories on land, at sea, and in the air.

Tags: Lithuania, NAO, Ukraine