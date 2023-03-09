Russian occupiers mobilizing Donbas juveniles – National Resistance Center

Russian occupiers intend to launch a new wave of mobilization of juveniles in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts/ Source: rubryka.com

Russian occupiers intend to launch a new wave of mobilization in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts in the spring. The young men born in 2006 will serve as the “nucleus” of the new wave, as reported by the National Resistance Center press service (NRC).

According to the NRC, the occupiers’ military commissariats demanded that educational institutions provide lists of all young men born in 2006.

NRC indicates juveniles will be the core of the next wave of Russian mobilization in partially occupied oblasts. It is because there are almost no unemployed for Russian occupiers to mobilize in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts.

As previously stated, Russia intends to mobilize deported Ukrainians alongside migrants to reduce tensions among Russians caused by mobilization.

Tags: Donbas juveniles, mobilization, Russian war against Ukraine