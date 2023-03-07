Ukrainian Army names POW who Russians executed for saying “Glory to Ukraine”

Russian troops executed a Ukrainian POW who exclaimed "Glory to Ukraine." His name was Tymofiy Shadura 

The name of the Ukrainian soldier who was shot dead by Russians for shouting “Glory to Ukraine” (Slava Ukraini) is Tymofiy Shadura, a private of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the brigade revealed on Facebook.

Tymofiy Shadura has been missing since 3 February 2023, after military action near the town of Bakhmut. The body of the soldier is currently in the temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation of his identity can only take place after the body is returned and the relevant examinations are conducted.

On March 6, a video of a Ukrainian prisoner of war being shot after he shouted “Glory to Ukraine” appeared on social media. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent the video to Ukraine’s international partners, the Security Service opened a case, and Zelenskyy called for the killers to be found.

