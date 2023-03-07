130 Ukrainian POWs return home from Russian captivity

Ukrainian defenders came back home from the Russian captivity in the Russo-Ukrainian POW swap on 7 March 2023. Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine

130 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned to Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian POW swap on 7 March, according to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

126 Ukrainian men and 4 women get back home from Russian captivity, according to Yermak. Among the released prisoners of war there are soldiers of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, National Guard of Ukraine, border guards and workers of Ukraine’s Special State Service of Transport.

130 Ukrainian POWs get back home in a Russo-Ukrainian POW swap The defenders of Mariupol, Soledar and Bakhmut are among them.

The list of the Ukrainians who got back home in today’s POW swap includes 87 soldiers of the Mariupol garrison (71 of them defended the Azovstal steel plant, the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol in spring 2022), Yermak announced. Mariupol (Donetsk Oblast, southeastern Ukraine) is currently occupied by the Russian forces.

35 Ukrainians who return home from the Russian captivity today were defending the cities Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, according to Yermak.

Most of the people who returned home from the Russian captivity have serious injuries, Yermak added.

