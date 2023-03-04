Russo Ukrainian War. Day 374: Ukraine: The situation in Bakhmut is under control

Assessment

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of March 3, 2022:

Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on March 3. Western media reported that Ukrainian officials have ordered the mandatory evacuation of vulnerable civilians from Kupyansk due to Russian shelling of the area. A Russian source claimed that Russian troops have advanced in the Synkivka area (8km north of Kupyansk) and amplified claims made by Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) officer Andrey Marochko that civilians are leaving Kupyansk en masse in advance of Russian offensive operations near the city. Ukrainian Luhansk Oblast Head Serhiy Haidai reported that Ukrainian forces struck a Russian equipment column near Svatove on the night of March 2 to March 3, causing Russian forces to suffer substantial equipment losses in the area. Haidai also noted that Russian forces in the Kreminna area are increasingly resorting to using heavy equipment such as BMPT Terminators because they have been unsuccessful in conducting effective small-group attacks. A Russian milblogger posted footage reportedly of elements of the 76th and 98th Guards Airborne (VDV) Divisions in the Kreminna area and claimed that BARS-13 (Combat Reserve) elements are also active on this sector of the front. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Bilohorivka (10km south of Kreminna). Russian forces continued ground attacks in and around Bakhmut as Ukrainian forces appeared to prepare for a controlled withdrawal from at least parts of the city on March 3. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled attacks on Bakhmut itself; north of Bakhmut near Vasyukivka (13km north); and northwest of Bakhmut near Dubovo-Vasylivka (6km northwest), Orikhovo-Vasylivka (10km northwest), Hryhorivka (10km northwest), and Bohdanivka (8km northwest). Geolocated footage posted on March 3 shows Ukrainian forces destroying a bridge across the Bakhmutivka River in northeastern Bakhmut and another bridge across the Khromove-Bakhmut route west of Bakhmut, suggesting that Ukrainian troops may be preparing to conduct a controlled withdrawal from parts of Bakhmut. Russian and Ukrainian sources amplified a video posted by a Ukrainian soldier who says that his unit received the order to immediately withdraw from Bakhmut and move into a new combat zone. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that Wagner forces have almost entirely encircled Bakhmut and that Ukrainian troops can only feasibly withdraw along one remaining road (likely in reference to the Khromove-Bakhmut route). Russian milbloggers claimed that clashes are ongoing in northern Bakhmut near the AZOM industrial plant and within urban areas of southern and eastern Bakhmut. One Russian source claimed that Wagner forces broke through Ukrainian defenses in Ivanivske (5km west of Bakhmut along the T0504 Kostiantynivka-Chasiv Yar-Bakhmut road) and are threatening the western outskirts of Bakhmut from the Ivanivske area. There is no corroboration of this claim. Russian forces continued ground attacks in the Avdiivka-Donetsk City area on March 3. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops conducted unsuccessful attacks on Avdiivka itself and in the Avdiivka area near Krasnohorivka and Kamianka, as well as on the southwestern outskirts of Donetsk City near Marinka and Pobieda. Geolocated footage posted on March 3 indicates that Russian forces have made incremental advances on the northwestern outskirts of Donetsk City near Vodyane. Russian sources continued to report on Russian efforts to seize the remainder of western Marinka. Russian forces did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast on March 3. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces continued unspecified offensive operations in the Vuhledar direction (30km west of Donetsk City). A Russian source claimed that Russian forces are continuing positional battles in the dacha area southeast of Vuhledar, and another Russian milblogger posted footage reportedly of 40th Naval Infantry Brigade elements assaulting Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar. Ukrainian forces appear to be setting conditions for a controlled fighting withdrawal from parts of Bakhmut. Russian forces have been fighting to take Bakhmut, a city with a pre-war population of roughly 70,000 people, since roughly May 2022 and have suffered devastating casualties in the process. Geolocated footage posted on March 3 confirms that Ukrainian troops have destroyed two critical bridges in the Bakhmut area—one across the Bakhmutivka River in northeastern Bakhmut and one along the Khromove-Bakhmut route just west of Bakhmut. The preemptive destruction of bridges is likely an indicator that Ukrainian troops may seek to inhibit Russian movement in eastern Bakhmut and limit potential westward Russian egress routes out of Bakhmut. Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Oleksandr Rodnyanskyi previously stated on February 28 that Ukrainian forces could choose to pull back from positions in Bakhmut as needed. Rodnyanskyi also noted that Ukraine has fortified the area west of Bakhmut such that even if Ukrainian troops begin to withdraw, Russian forces would not necessarily be able to rapidly take the entire city. If the Ukrainian military command deems it necessary to withdraw from Bakhmut it will likely conduct a limited and controlled withdrawal from particularly difficult sectors of eastern Bakhmut judging from Ukrainian statements and reported Ukrainian actions. ISW will continue to monitor the situation and offer updated assessments of the implications of possible Russian courses of action if and when Ukrainian forces begin to pull back. Russian officials continued to release limited information about the March 2 incursion in Bryansk Oblast but failed to provide clarity about what actually transpired. Russian State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein claimed on March 2 that a Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) vehicle ran over a mine while clearing the area near Sushany, Bryansk Oblast, and four personnel sustained minor injuries. Russian authorities previously claimed that the perpetrators mined the area before leaving. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) released edited footage of the purported aftermath on March 3 that shows two civilian cars with substantial damage from bullet holes and deceased drivers as well as man-portable military equipment and mines, all supposedly in the Bryansk Oblast border area. The footage largely lacks any identifying features of the area that could verify the FSB’s claims and has not been geolocated. The head of the Russian Volunteer Corps, which claimed responsibility for the incursion, claimed on March 3 that Ukrainian officials greenlit the incursion. The Russian Investigative Committee did not corroborate the Volunteer Corps’ claim, instead announcing that it has initiated an investigation into the actions of “Ukrainian saboteurs.” Russian officials and milbloggers made additional claims accusing Western states of direct involvement in the incursion. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that the perpetrators used NATO-provided weapons during the incursion and accused NATO states of being “accomplices” to the operation. State-run media outlet RT amplified a milblogger claim that the Russian Volunteer Corps has indirect affiliations with the UK via the Azov Regiment and accused the UK of involvement. ISW remains unable to confirm any of the Russian or Russian Volunteer Corps’ claims about what actually occurred on the ground. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not address the reported situation in Bryansk Oblast in the readout of an emergency meeting with the Russian Security Council on March 3. Russian sources widely claimed that Putin held the meeting to discuss anti-terrorist security measures in response to the Bryansk incident, but the readout of the meeting instead recycled a number of tired Kremlin talking points and did not use this platform to introduce any new objectives or means for Russian military operations in Ukraine. Putin did use the speech to outline new, albeit limited, support measures for Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine and announced that all families of soldiers killed in Ukraine will receive the standard insurance coverage provided for by law, a one-time lump sum allowance of 7.4 million rubles (98,143 USD). Putin also called for “appropriate payments” for those wounded in Ukraine in the form of insurance payments and one-time injury payments. Putin continues to use public appearances to expand promises of social support for existing servicemembers, potentially to quell domestic discontent and incentivize those already fighting, but does so instead of articulating specific goals or outlining additional resources or measures to be taken for the future of the war. Russian authorities continued efforts to portray Russia as the only safe operator of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), likely to constrain the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) presence at the ZNPP and compel the de facto recognition of Russian ownership of the ZNPP. […] The IAEA […] characterizing the March 2 personnel rotation as “successful” after previously delaying the rotation for over a month due to security concerns. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported that the final remaining backup power line to the ZNPP was damaged for the third time in a week on March 1, which the IAEA contingent at the ZNPP characterized as “likely because of shelling on the other side of the Dnipro River.” Ukrainian nuclear energy operator Energoatom reported on March 3 that Russian forces have established machine gun firing positions and erected sandbag fortifications at ZNPP facilities. ISW has extensively reported on Russian efforts to militarize the ZNPP, including prior footage confirming that Russian forces have stored military equipment, including ammunition, armored personnel carriers, anti-aircraft guns, and other armaments on the ZNPP grounds. Key Takeaways Ukrainian forces appear to be setting conditions for a controlled fighting withdrawal from parts of Bakhmut.

Canada’s intelligence seeing no readiness for peace talks in Russia’s actions, Ukrinform reports, citing the Canadian Forces’ Intelligence. “Russia has continually claimed that it is open to negotiations to end its war in Ukraine. Based on our analysis, Russia continues to demonstrate a commitment to its maximalist war aims, which is at odds with its professed openness to a negotiated settlement to the conflict, Canada’s intelligence reports.

A striking example proving this is Russia insisting on the preservation of four temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine as part of the Russian Federation as a “precondition to any peace agreement. Russia knows its preconditions are a non-starter for Ukraine, indicating Russia is currently unwilling to negotiate a good-faith peace agreement, the Canadian Forces noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine stated that any talks with Russia must be preceded by a complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

For the overextended Russian army, winning in Bakhmut could mean losing later, Forbes reports. “There are just two roads out of Bakhmut for Ukrainian troops. Russian forces are within rocket range of both of them. And that means that, after nine months of brutal fighting, the battle for Bakhmut is entering what could be its decisive phase. In the coming hours or days, it’s possible one of two things will happen. The Russians advance so close to the two roads that the Ukrainians retreat in order to avoid encirclement. Or the Ukrainians counterattack and push back the Russians.

The former would resolve the long, awful fight over Bakhmut. The latter would prolong it. In any event, the ultimate outcome should be the same. Whether or not they capture the virtually lifeless ruins of Bakhmut, the Russians have expended a lot of their combat power. Which appears to be exactly what the Ukrainians wanted. They apparently have used Bakhmut—and the Kremlin’s weird obsession with the town—to bleed Russian forces and, in so doing, set the conditions for a long-planned spring offensive.

When the Ukrainians finally attack with their new American and Swedish fighting vehicles and British, Polish, German and Canadian tanks, they could face exhausted Russian brigades, some of which will have lost thousands of men in the long fight for Bahkmut. […]

It’s in Bakhmut that The Wagner Group, Russia’s shadowy mercenary company, chose to prove its battlefield mettle way back in May. For months, Wagner’s leaders sent wave after wave of poorly trained ex-convicts in suicidal direct assaults on Ukrainian fortifications. At least 4,000 Wagner fighters died around Bakhmut in 2022, according to The Guardian. Gradually, over a period of several weeks early this year, regular Russian troops replaced many of the mercenaries fighting around Bakhmut. […]

In fully controlling both roads, the Russians effectively would cut off the Ukrainian garrison in Bakhmut. To save itself from a bloody siege, such as occurred in Mariupol last spring, the garrison should retreat before the roads close. But the Ukrainian general staff isn’t quite ready to give up Bakhmut. Our defenders fought back attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut [and] Khromove, the general staff reported Thursday. And the army is sending reinforcements into the area, Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said Wednesday.

The reinforcements likely do not include the battalions and brigades that are training to use the hundreds of new armored vehicles that Kyiv’s allies have pledged to the war effort. American M-2 and Swedish CV-90 fighting vehicles. Challenger 2 tanks from the United Kingdom. Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, Poland, Canada and other countries.

Those troops and their new vehicles are in reserve for Ukraine’s planned spring offensive. An offensive that could begin as the battle for Bakhmut ends. Bakhmut might be a prelude to the war’s next phase, when it’s the Ukrainians’ turn to attack. […]

They’ve done it before. Last summer, Ukrainian troops conducted a fighting retreat in the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, 25 miles northeast of Bakhmut. The battle for Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk so badly depleted Russian formations in eastern Ukraine that, when Ukrainian brigades launched a powerful counteroffensive at the end of August, the Russians were too weak to hold. They retreated from northeastern Ukraine around the free city of Kharkiv, surrendering thousands of square miles of territorial gains.

A Ukrainian retreat from Bakhmut likewise could lead to a wider Russian retreat once the Ukrainians counterattack. It’s not inevitable, of course. Even after losing thousands of troops in Bakhmut—and Kreminna and Vuhledar—the Russian army in Ukraine still is a powerful force. With good leadership, it could defeat a Ukrainian offensive.

But good leadership is the one thing the Russians seem totally to lack. Good leaders wouldn’t have wasted thousands of men capturing one low-value town in a battle that’s a fairly obvious Ukrainian trap.”

Top Ukrainian intelligence official: Russia will run out of ‘military tools’ by spring, The Hill reports. “Russia has wasted huge amounts of human resources, armaments and materials, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov told USA Today in an interview published Thursday. Its economy and production are not able to cover these losses. It’s changed its military chain of command. If Russia’s military fails in its aims this spring, it will be out of military tools.

Russia launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine last month, sending in tens of thousands of new troops. However, Moscow has incurred heavy casualties in its latest effort, as it continues to send in ill-equipped and ill-trained recruits, experts say. Russia is losing hundreds of soldiers a day during some of the heaviest fighting in Bakhmut, although Ukrainian officials have recently indicated that they may withdraw from the city.

While many military experts have suggested that the war could drag on for an extended period of time, Budanov predicted in his interview with USA Today that the end was near, suggesting that there would be a decisive battle this spring, and this battle will be the final one before this war ends.

However, the US has warned in recent weeks that China has previously provided Russia with non-lethal aid and is strongly considering upping that to lethal aid, such as weapons and munitions. Kyiv has increasingly pressed the Biden administration for heavier weaponry, most recently F-16 fighter jets, but President Biden has so far ruled out such assistance.

I apply a different logic when I look at this issue, Budanov said of the West’s hesitancy. This conflict has already grown into an existential war between Russia and the West. Yes, the West is not participating in this war with their militaries. But they are providing us with weapons so we can use them in the fight. This means a Ukrainian victory over Russia is a common victory, he added. And if Ukraine falls — though unlikely — it’s a defeat for all of Western civilization.”

America and Ukraine conduct war gaming for offensive, Frankfurter Allgemeine reports. “American generals and Ukrainian officers met in Wiesbaden this week for military war games. According to American media reports, high-ranking officers from Washington took part in the exercises at the US Army’s Europe and Africa headquarters. The aim was to help Kyiv plan possible offensives in the coming weeks and months, participants said on Thursday. It was not disclosed exactly which scenarios were played through in the simulations. They are said to have had the goal of developing strategies and working out the advantages and disadvantages of certain operations against the Russian army.

Nobody sits there and tells the Ukrainians ‘turn left’ or ‘turn right’ or ‘do this’ or ‘do that’. That’s not the international community’s job, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley told reporters accompanying him. Rather, the American officers should serve as a “sounding board” for the Ukrainians, participants described their role. After the exercises, the supreme commander of NATO troops in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, praised the phenomenal adaptability of the Ukrainians. […]

The American generals stressed that the United States remains ready to support Ukraine. Cavoli said America stood by Kyiv for as long as it takes. Milley, in turn, emphasized that in the current situation, Ukraine primarily needs anti-aircraft defences. Ukraine must continue to be able to defend its airspace against Russian attacks with planes, missiles and drones.

The reports about the war games come shortly after Russian accusations that America helped Kyiv to conduct attacks in Russia. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybakov said on Thursday that drone attacks on targets in Russia could only be carried out with American support. A Pentagon spokesman contradicted this: I can definitely say that the accusation that we gave information to Ukraine to attack targets in Russia is nonsense, said General Pat Ryder. The United States has admitted to providing intelligence information to Kyiv in the past. However, it was always stressed that it was not a matter of selecting targets. We are not at war with Russia, and we do not want war with Russia. Our goal is just to help Ukraine defend itself. And we will continue to do so, Ryder said.”

Consequences and what to do?

International tribunal for Russia can save world from global slaughter, Ukrinform reports. “The world needs the widest possible international institution of Russia’s accountability for aggression in Ukraine with the highest level of recognition, with the help of which it would be possible to strike a powerful legal blow against particular international criminals. That’s according to the Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, who spoke at the United for Justice conference in Lviv, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Office press service. Justice will save the world. An effective system of international justice, primarily an international tribunal for the aggressor, can protect it from a new global slaughter, the head of the Office of the President said during the International Communities Response for Accountability panel. […]

Terror against the civilian population, hostage-taking, torture, extrajudicial executions, and mass murders are one of the key elements of the Russian strategy. Over the past year, we have recorded over 70,000 war crimes and crimes against humanity. In every de-occupied settlement, we find numerous burials of people with traces of violent death. It is impossible to find out the number of victims now, but the number is already in the tens of thousands, Yermak said.

As the head of the President’s Office said, the Russians are methodically destroying the civil infrastructure in Ukraine seeking to create inhuman living conditions for millions of citizens and cause a humanitarian catastrophe. In addition, according to him, Russian troops are purposefully destroying hospitals, schools, and universities on the territory of our country, massively destroying cultural monuments, which is part of their plan.

“There is another part – it is impossible to talk about it without emotions. These are mass rapes. These are mass deportations, and mass abductions of children. This is the mass brainwashing of young Ukrainians forcibly deported to Russia. To date, more than 16,000 cases of forced transfers of Ukrainian children have been recorded. And these are only documented facts. Children are forcibly separated from their parents, taken to infiltration camps, taken to the basements of death camps, and then sent to Russia. As the occupiers hope, forever,” he said.

Yermak said that Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with international partners, are investigating all these crimes, and the International Criminal Court is working to bring those guilty of genocide and war crimes to justice. However, we need a system, a comprehensive and all-embracing approach. […] According to him, the main element of this system should be an international tribunal for those who committed the major crime – the crime of aggression, which is the basis of all other crimes against humanity.

In the near future, the Interim Prosecutor’s Office will start working in The Hague, which will deal with the collection of evidence of the crime of aggression. Ukraine is also waiting for the UN General Assembly resolution, which will call for the punishment of Russia for the crime of aggression, Yermak said. We must punish those who started this war. Punish substantively and demonstratively. Because this aggressor would not stop on his own. And others would know that there are no rules in the world anymore. Therefore, everything is allowed – up to the extermination of entire states and nations, the head of the President’s Office said.

He recalled that not only did Russia attack Ukraine but they also deliberately caused an energy crisis in Europe, use world nuclear blackmail, blackmail the most vulnerable nations with hunger, and inflict massive damage to the environment. […]

Two other options are the creation of a special tribunal based on an agreement between Ukraine and the UN with the adoption of a corresponding resolution of the General Assembly and the creation of a tribunal based on a multilateral open international agreement between the states of the civilized world. These two ways, as the head of the President’s Office emphasized, are acceptable and indicate the readiness of the international community to strike a powerful legal blow against specific international criminals. […]

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the United for Justice Conference, or the so-called “Legal Ramstein,” was held in Lviv on Friday.”

Russia’s second, silent war against its human capital, The Moscow Times reports. “At the end of last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to draw up a package of measures to increase Russia’s birth rates and life expectancy. He also expressed bewilderment at the falling birth rates in a number of regions. Just a few days later, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed upping the age from which Russian men are required to perform their military service from 18 to 21 and increasing the upper age limit for conscription from 27 to 30. These proposals mean young men would be called up after earning their college degrees, and trained specialists would be pulled out of the job market to have their skills voided by military service.

There is a major discrepancy between these two objectives. If men go to war or emigrate en masse instead of fathering children, where will the children come from? The effect on the labor market will also be severe: conscription at such a productive age leeches the labor force out of an economy that is already expected to lose 3–4 million people aged 20–40 between 2020 and 2030 due to demographic trends.

The working population is also losing those who have already left or will leave the country in response to the intense militarization of life, not to mention those who are mobilized, killed, or maimed in combat if the so-called “special operation” continues.

Combined, this will create a significant labor force deficit and a plethora of demographic problems, further exacerbating the negative dynamics in birth rates that have been observed in Russia since 2017. The decrease in the working-age population will become chronic, and the “preservation of the people” that Putin has spoken about for many years will not be achieved. […]

The Covid-19 pandemic and the “special military operation” have created extreme uncertainty about the future. This has predictably changed family planning: some people are deciding not to have children at all, while others are postponing having them until a time of greater psychological and financial stability. Nor does the militarization of life in Russia encourage people to add to their families, except for those who consider it their duty to supply the motherland with cannon fodder for future wars.

A year of military service for the 300,000 men mobilized into the army in September and October 2022 will mean 25,000 fewer births, estimates Mikhail Denisenko, director of the Institute of Demography at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. That isn’t a huge number, but it could rise significantly as a result of emigration, the long-term decline in birth rates, and the potential expansion of the mobilization age. Russian legislators are also pitching in to increase the birth rate. Worried about the reduced production of future soldiers for their imaginary empire, lawmakers — supported by the clergy — are mulling a partial ban on abortion. […]

We are witnessing a phenomenon Russia has faced many times: wave after wave of war and repression is draining away human resources. The best way to promote higher birth rates is to create the conditions for a stable, peaceful, and safe life — which means keeping young men safe from the clutches of the military. […]

The proposal to change the conscription age to 21, which was likely approved by the Kremlin, will be a double whammy for the labor market and the economy: highly qualified college graduates unable to enter the labor market will instead end up in the military and lose their qualifications, while young men with vocational degrees who are already in the labor market will be torn from the economy midway through honing their skills. It would be a mistake to think that this wouldn’t affect the qualitative and quantitative indicators of Russian GDP, household income, and quality of human capital.

Essentially, there is a second war underway at home: a war against the quality of Russia’s human capital. And the militarization of the country creates all of the conditions to reduce this quality for the longest of terms. Although Russia will not see large-scale unemployment, this is only the case because the economy will face a deficit of both high-skilled and low-skilled labor. […]

Authoritarian regimes want to get rid of high-quality and globally competitive education. The “special military operation” has only accelerated the political purges at Russian educational establishments. We have yet to find out how many young people with science and technology degrees have left Russia (including those who fear being persecuted for espionage or treason if working with covert innovations). However, even the nearsighted state has noticed that the number of high school students planning to take the Unified State Exam in physics and information sciences has fallen.

A high-quality, modern education produces modern, thinking people, and thinking people aren’t prepared to go and fight for false ideals. Educated individuals are independent individuals, including economically. A militarized state does not need independent people. It needs people who diligently obey orders. One of the main problems of Russian society today is that the generation of 70-year-old Russian leaders is deciding how young people will live and what they will die for. This is not a responsible strategy that will contribute to the healthy development of the country, and it certainly does nothing toward the preservation of the population.”

Hans Petter Midttun: Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence (DIU), recently stressed that:

“This conflict has already grown into an existential war between Russia and the West. Yes, the West is not participating in this war with their militaries. But they are providing us with weapons so we can use them in the fight. This means a Ukrainian victory over Russia is a common victory, he added. And if Ukraine falls — though unlikely — it’s a defeat for all of Western civilization.”

I have been saying the same for the last five years. The assessment is based on several factors.

Firstly, because Russia stresses that it is involved in a war with the US and NATO.

It has repeatedly claimed that the West is waging an information war, economic war, war of proxy and total war against Russia. The sanctions are seen as an act of aggression. Putin claims the military potential and capabilities of almost all major NATO countries are being widely used against Russia, alleging that NATO staff officers, artillerymen and other specialists are in the zone of hostilities. President Putin is increasingly describing the confrontation with the West over the Ukraine war as an existential battle for the survival of Russia and the Russian people.

What many describe as a Russian war against Ukraine is described by Putin as a Western war against Russia.

The United States and NATO are falsely being depicted as preparing the Kyiv “regime which they controlled and Ukraine which they had enslaved for a large-scale war”. Putin claims that the West is directly involved in Ukraine’s attempts to strike at its strategic aviation bases. Russia’s foreign minister has accused the West of being directly involved in the conflict by supplying it with weapons and training its soldiers.

Secondly, because Russian actions during the last 15 years support its narrative, only the other way around.

Russia’s disinformation and propaganda tend to mirror its own actions toward its opponents. According to the EU Parliament, Russia has been waging a hybrid war against Europe for years. The list of Russian transgressions of international law is long and includes unfriendly actions against both the US and Europe. Its ambitions were fully reviled on 17 December 2021, when Russia presented USA and NATO with its ultimatums. Russia published both a draft treaty between the USA and the Russian Federation “on security guarantees”, as well as a draft agreement on “measures to ensure the security of the Russian Federation and the Member States of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization”.

The geostrategic implications of the demands go far beyond Ukraine. Like the hybrid war, it affects both NATO and the EU.

NATO was being told to refrain from any further enlargement. It wanted to regulate NATO’s force posture in all countries which joined the Alliance after 1997. The Alliance was told to reduce its forward deployment of units in response to Russia’s aggressive foreign policy. Russia asked the US to withdraw arms and personnel from new NATO members. In principle, it called on NATO to refrain from operating in the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, the Barents Sea and the Arctic, as well as the airspace over Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. The USA is being told to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Europe and eliminate all existing infrastructure on the continent.

Why? To enable Russia to re-establish and extend its sphere of influence westward as a part of its great power ambitions.

Thirdly, because the West has taken a stand and is committed to supporting Ukraine as long as it takes and – depending on the Head of State – either ensures a Ukrainian victory or denies a Russian victory.

The coalition of 54 countries has invested enormous resources – financial, humanitarian and defence – in making sure that Ukraine remains an independent and sovereign state.

Increasingly more sees Ukraine’s efforts as a defence of our shared values and principles.

“Ukraine should get all the necessary military equipment and training it needs to defend its territory and its people from Russia’s war of aggression. They are not just defending their country; they are also defending our common values and the basic principles of international law.”

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

If Russia wins despite the Ukrainian coalition, this will rightfully be seen as a Western defeat. Both the US, NATO and the EU will be greatly discredited at the cost of future security and stability.

Lastly, because the consequence of a hypothetical Russian victory is extremely detrimental to European security and stability.

The consequences for Ukraine, Europe and the USA would be devastating. Not only would an autocracy have defeated democracy, but it will also have established Russia as a Great Power status. An aggressive country that has expanded for centuries at the expense of its neighbours will once again have succeeded, thereby securing the resources needed to expand and grow. Its military power will move 1000 km closer to Warsaw, Berlin, Paris and London. Additionally, it will create a constant belt of instability along the NATO borders as the Ukrainian nation continues its resistance.

Equally important, an imaginary Ukrainian and Western defeat will serve as an example for any other autocracy or totalitarian state with territorial ambitions in conflict with international law.

The bottom line is that the West is already deeply involved in the broader confrontation Heads of State are trying to avert.

It is high time NATO starts responding to the Russian aggression against its member states. The Alliance must acknowledge the fact that most of its eastern member states are already defending themselves in Ukraine.

If not, the very relevance of NATO is at stake.