Russia uses Shahed-136 drones in new military tactics against Ukraine

Russia has used both Iranian Shahed-drones and missiles to strike Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. However, the Ukrainian military noticed Russian military changed its tactics of striking crucial energy objects, RFE/RL reported.
Compared to the previous attacks, Shahed-136 drones or Kh-55 dummy warheads go in the first wave to recon the positions of the Ukrainian air defense system, and then missiles are launched, says Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the massive missile attacks, the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense system has grown up to 75-80%. To exhaust surveillance systems, the Russian Army started launching single strikes between the attacks relying on the surprise effect.
Earlier, the US announced its decision to send the Patriot missile systems to Ukraine which will become a powerful asset against air-to-surface and missile attacks.