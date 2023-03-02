Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Ukraine expects new sanctions on Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said Ukraine expects new sanctions on the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, responsible for seizing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On 24 February, the European Union announced the 10th sanctions package against Russia that did not include restrictions on IT, mining, marine logistics companies, and Rosatom involved in attacks on the largest nuclear plant in Europe, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolaienko.

“In reality, Russia still has access to huge financial and technological resources. These are hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in Ukraine,” he added.

The spokesman thanked the European Union for imposing sanctions on Russian entities and said he expected the organization to start working on the 11th restrictions package soon, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Tags: EU, Russia, Sanctions, Ukraine