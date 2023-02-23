Russia has fired almost 5,000 missiles at Ukraine in year since invasion, General Staff says

On 23 February, Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov said Russia fired almost 5,000 missiles on Ukraine and carried out nearly 3,500 airstrikes since the invasion began a year ago. More than 1,00 drone strikes also have targeted the country.

Due to a shortage of high-precision missiles, Russian troops have begun to use Kh-22 long-range anti-ship missiles to target residential buildings, Hromov added.

According to the brigadier, since the beginning of February, Ukrainian air defense units have landed six Russian planes, two helicopters, 80 cruise missiles, and 84 drones.

