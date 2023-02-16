Russia likely lost more than half of its operational tank fleet in Ukraine – IISS Military Balance 2023

Russian tank on fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has likely lost more than 2,000 tanks in its war in Ukraine, more than half of its operational tank fleet, according to estimates released on 15 February by the London-based think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), The Wall Street Journal reports. The estimates are used to inform the IISS Military Balance, an annual assessment of military strength worldwide.

The weapon losses are forcing Russia to rely on its older weapon stockpiles even as it seeks to increase industrial production of newer weapons, according to the think tank.

Tags: Russian losses, Russian tanks