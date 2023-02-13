Russia sends Kalibr missile carrier in Black Sea and steps up drone surveillance – Operational Command South

Russian frigate carrying cruise missiles in the Black Sea, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram channel

A Russian frigate equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles arrived in the Black Sea. Since then, an increased number of surveillance drones have been spotted along the southern front, as reported by the Operational Command South.

“The number of enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea is rising, and air surveillance has been stepped up. As a result of a frigate joining two submarines, there are now 16 Kalibr missiles at their disposal. There appears to be an increase in the use of surveillance UAVs near the front lines,” stated the Command’s press release.

Operational Command South has urged Ukrainians to pay attention to air-raid warnings.

On 11 February, the Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that Russia had two submarines equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

Tags: Kalibr, Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Russian Navy, Russo-Ukrainian war