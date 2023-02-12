Ukrainian air defenses shoot down five more Russian drones including four Iranian-made Shaheds

Ukraine’s Air Force Command says that its air defense units shot down four Russian Iranian-made Shahed-series kamikaze drones, and one Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV on the afternoon of 11 February.

The Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions targeted the Ukrainian critical infrastructure in the southeastern direction, according to the report.

“As usual, the Shahed launches were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of ​​Azov (i.e. from the territory of Russia, – Ed.),” the Air Force Command wrote.

Later that evening, Russians attacked the northeastern city of Kharkiv across the border using the surface-to-air missiles of the S-300 complex in their secondary ground-attack role:

At about 23:00 on Feb 11, Russians attacked Kharkiv, according to preliminary data with three S-300 missiles Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov said an infrastructure facility was hit, a 35-year-old man hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 12, 2023

