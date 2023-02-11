Russia bombs strategic Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, liberated by Ukraine in July

On 10 February 2022, after an eight-month pause, Russia attacked the strategic Zmiinyi (Snake) Island that Ukraine had managed to liberate in July last year, Ukraine’s Operative Command South informed.

Russia carried out the attack with two Su-24M bombers, which dropped four aviation bombs on the island.

Russia also fired three Onyx anti-ship missiles on the coastal zone of Odesa Oblast. There were no casualties or injuries.

Zmiinyi Island, located 37 kilometers from the Danube Delta, is strategically important for controlling the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russians captured it the first days of the full-scale invasion in early July 2022, the Ukrainian Army took it under their fire control and liberated it.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Zmiinyi/Snake/Serpent Island