Ukraine downs aerial reconnaissance vehicle, balloons in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Force Command has reported that the Ukrainian Army downed an aerial reconnaissance vehicle and balloons with corner reflectors launched by Russian troops on 12 February.

Before an air alert started to sound in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Regional Council, said that Russia could begin an attack with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Earlier, a Chinese surveillance balloon was downed off the South Carolina coast by a US fighter jet. The US accused Beijing of attempts to collect intelligence on the military and imposed sanctions on six Chinese aerospace companies, CNBC reported.

