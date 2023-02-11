Russo Ukrainian War. Day 353: Ukrainian air defense destroys 61 of 106 Russian missiles

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

Ukraine sends “unarmed heroes” right from the war zone to quake-ravaged Türkiye. Right from the war zone, Ukraine has dispatched seasoned search and rescue experts. In total, Ukraine sent 87 personnel, 18 vehicles, and ten search and rescue dogs to mitigate the effects of the powerful earthquake in Türkiye, as reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine’s (SESU) Telegram channel.

When Russia’s war struck, top managers fleeing westward & a grassroots volunteering movement converged in a small mining town, creating center that distributed humanitarian aid all over Ukraine in do-it-yourself organization pertinent to Ukrainian society. https://t.co/8TlJAuC7Hl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 10, 2023

Environmental

Ukraine temporarily lost 75% of thermal power plants’ & 44% of nuclear generation amid war Due to Russian continuous missile attacks against Ukraine's power grid & occupation of several facilities. Also 50% of substantions distributing power were attacked https://t.co/JorcSTtRj0 pic.twitter.com/hjo2LE0uqg — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 10, 2023

75% of Ukraine’s thermal power plants don’t work due to continuous Russian missile attacks. Almost two dozen power units of thermal power plants remain damaged due to constant Russian missile attacks against Ukraine’s power grid, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated during the meeting of the government.

The water level in Dnipro dropped by 1.5 meters due to damage by Russians and fish dying en masse. Due to the damage by the Russian occupiers to the shut-off valves of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power plant, the water level in the Dnipro is decreasing. As of January 19, the Department of Environmental Protection of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration noted that the water level in the Kakhovskyi Reservoir has dropped by almost 1.5 meters, but the water continues to drain. In the floodplain of the Dnipro, shallow water channels are drying up, and fish that remain in these channels are dying en masse.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure under attack for the 14th time as air alert was announced all over Ukraine. On February 10, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. It lasted for 3,5 hours until 12:05 pm. The head of the Odesa Administration Maksym Marchenko said that air defense units destroyed 13 missiles over Odesa. The mayor of Kyiv reported that 10 Russian missiles were shot down over the capital. Besides, 5 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles and 5 Shakhed drones were destroyed this morning by Ukraine’s Air Force.

Legal

Three more Belarusian “rail partisans” were convicted in Belarus, two of them to 22 years in prison They destroyed two railway relay cabins in Belarus to prevent Russian echelons from coming to Ukraine earlier in the war, were convicted as state traitors. https://t.co/0KBYRsnWuw pic.twitter.com/qP6FZ0V8Kl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 10, 2023

Three more Belarusian “rail partisans” were convicted in Belarus, two of them to 22 years of imprisonment. Three more Belarusian “rail partisans” were convicted in Belarus for trying to damage railways used to supply military echelons to Ukraine by Russia. The Belarusian partisans Dmitriy Klimav, Uladzimir Avramtsav, and Yevhen Minkevich were involved in the destruction of two railway relay cabins near Asipovichi, the Belarusian investigation established. They were accused of “terrorism” and “treason of state,” Belarusian media Viasna reports.

Crimean Tatar political prisoner Dzhemil Hafarov died in a Russian prison because the administration refused to provide proper medical care He had kidney failure and was convicted for 13 years on fabricated charges for what occupiers called "extremism." https://t.co/DMh5NOoVVs pic.twitter.com/9bZlnihLHa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 10, 2023

Crimean Tatar political prisoner died in a Russian prison. Crimean Tatar activist Dzhemil Hafarov, previously convicted by the Russian “court” in occupied Crimea, died on 10 February 2022. He was diagnosed with kidney failure. In November 2022, he suffered a heart attack. According to Hafarov, the pre-trial detention center administration refused to provide him with proper medical care. The lawyers said detention in the pre-trial detention center was dangerous for Gafarov’s life, RFE/RL reports.

Support

Slovakia can start negotiating the supply of Soviet MIG-29 planes to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s request – Prime Minister. Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked him for the supply of Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters. He added that the process of negotiating the supply can now begin. He emphasized that decommissioned fighter jets, which Slovakia will not use, can save lives in Ukraine, Minuta reports.

Ukraine officially asked the Netherlands for F-16 fighter aircraft 🇺🇦President has asked for "wings for freedom".🇳🇱Defense Minister said the request is "understandable but not easy to comply with..We need to discuss availability of F16s w/🇺🇸&other allies" https://t.co/4gJoRspS5w pic.twitter.com/K3W9dCXY2F — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 10, 2023

Ukraine officially asked the Netherlands for F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine has submitted a request to the Netherlands to supply F-16 fighter aircraft. This has been confirmed by Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren, Dutch media outlet NOS reports. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has asked for “wings for freedom.”

Lithuania gives Ukraine 36 anti-aircraft guns that can defeat Shaheds. Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuania’s Defense Minister, has stated that as part of the announced assistance package from Lithuania, Ukraine will receive 36 anti-aircraft guns to combat drones, including Shaheds, reports European Pravda referencing the briefing between Arvydas Anušauskas’s and Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Oleksii Reznikov.

German Chancellor Scholz urged his European partners to stop dragging their feet when it comes to delivering heavy military support for Ukraine — an exhortation that comes after Berlin faced its own criticism for slow-walking a tank delivery decision.https://t.co/R27Kj9k5gR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 10, 2023

New Developments

Ukraine started selling confiscated Russian property at online auctions to collect money for the reconstruction of damaged objects. The government has approved the procedure for using funds from the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Russia’s Armed Aggression. In particular, the fund will use money from selling property confiscated from Russia or Russian oligarchs in Ukraine.

35 countries will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics. A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from the 2024 Olympics. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy took part in the online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss the call for the ban, a Lithuanian sports ministry spokesperson said, Reuters reports. As was reported earlier, Ukrainian journalists called on the media to boycott the Olympic Games in case of Russian and Belarusian participation.

IOC hints at consequences for Ukrainian athletes Olympics’ boycott plans. Ukraine Olympics team’s boycott plans for the 2024 Olympics in France have been met with strong criticism from International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) President, Thomas Bach. He even alluded to the possibility of punishment against Ukrainian athletes, as reported by German journalist Hajo Seppelt on Twitter, referring to the 31 January Bach’s letter to Vadym Huttsait, President of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Romania doesn’t confirm Ukrainian claims that Russian missiles crossed its airspace. The Romanian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the Russian missile had „at no time” crossed Romanian airspace, G4media reports. At the same time, Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said that two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Romania before re-entering Ukrainian airspace during the massive Russian missile attack against Ukraine on 10 February 2022.

Ukrainian journalists call on the media to boycott the Olympic Games because of Russian and Belarusian participation. On January 25, 2023, the International Olympic Committee published a statement that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after the Asian qualification. “Such a cynical detour is tried to be softened by the fact that Russians and Belarusians will perform with neutral flags and without using national symbols. However, as the President of Ukraine noted, “any “neutral” flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood,” Ukrainian media organization Internews writes.

Ukrainian journalists call on media to boycott Olympic Games b/c of Russian & Belarus participation "320 sports facilities have already been damaged by Russia's aggression in Ukraine; 87 destroyed. Every day,🇷🇺kills🇺🇦civilians, incl professional athletes" https://t.co/Wmev0MPQP2 pic.twitter.com/D4rY93zSuq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 10, 2023

Zelenskyy says he warned Sandu about Russia’s plan to destabilize Moldova (updated). In his speech at a special meeting of the European Council on 9 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence recently managed to intercept Russia’s plan about its intention to destroy the political order in Moldova, and these data had been handed over to Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Ukrinform reports.

Assessment