Scholz says Zelenskyy promised not to use German tanks for attacking Russia proper

German tank Leopard 2 A5. Illustrative image, source: Flickr/Bundeswehr-Fotos 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has an understanding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that any tanks or other weapons provided by Germany would not be used to attack Russian territory, he said in remarks published on 5 February, DW reports.

“There is a consensus on this point,” Scholz told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Previously, Germany agreed to deliver 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine after weeks of hesitation, along with similar deliveries from the US, the UK, and other countries.

“We have carefully weighed each delivery of weapons, in close coordination with our allies, starting with America,” Scholz said. “This joint approach prevents an escalation of the war.”

