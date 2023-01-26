Putin doesn’t know what’s happening on battlefield in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said Putin lives in an “information bubble” and does not really know what’s happening on the battlefield.
He said he “doesn’t understand who makes decisions in Russia” and while Moscow asks for peace, it then lies by attacking his country with missiles at night. He doesn’t want negotiations because he doesn’t want peace.”
When asked if a face-to-face meeting with Mr Putin would help to resolve the ongoing war, Mr Zelenskyy said: “It is not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet, not interesting to speak. Why? Because we had meeting with him in Normandy Format, it was before full-scale invasion. I saw the man who said one thing and then did another. I can’t understand – is it his decisions or somebody else? So to meet what, to shake hands? Not interesting. To speak? I really don’t understand who makes decisions in Russia.”
“I am convinced that Ukraine is just the first step for him. I am convinced that he is waging a big war. And having the whole world helping Ukraine now – he is not thinking about that. He is thinking, ‘Well, it’s not working out in Ukraine now but we will wait… the world won’t stay united, they will get tired and I will move further’. But after Ukraine there will be further steps, there will be other countries, if we fail to withstand. I think we will manage, we will get support and we will win.”
