Ukraine forces have completely left Soledar in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine’s forces have completely left the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said.

Cherevatyi’s direct speech: “In order to preserve the lives of the personnel, the Defense Forces moved away from Soledar and entrenched themselves on previously prepared defense lines.”

According to him, the defenders of Soledar created a real feat despite the Russian forces’ advantage of 3-5 times, powerfully holding their positions. “They inflicted huge losses on the enemy, which can be compared with the losses of the aggressor in the two Chechen wars,” he emphasized.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Donetsk Oblast, Soledar