Ukraine forces have completely left Soledar in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine’s forces have completely left the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the eastern group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said.
Cherevatyi’s direct speech: “In order to preserve the lives of the personnel, the Defense Forces moved away from Soledar and entrenched themselves on previously prepared defense lines.”
According to him, the defenders of Soledar created a real feat despite the Russian forces’ advantage of 3-5 times, powerfully holding their positions. “They inflicted huge losses on the enemy, which can be compared with the losses of the aggressor in the two Chechen wars,” he emphasized.
