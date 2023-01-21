The French Branch of Russia Today announced closure due to frozen bank accounts

RT France, the French branch of the Russian channel RT suspended in the European Union, announced on Saturday its “closure” the day after the freezing of its bank accounts, BFMTV reports.

Questioned by AFP, the French Ministry of the Economy explained on Friday that the assets of the chain had been frozen in the application of the most recent European sanctions and not at the direct initiative of the French State.

