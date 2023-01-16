Russia brought vehicles with OSCE markings to occupied Donbas, OSCE denies its presence in the area

"I just received this photo through my channels. It was taken today in front of the checkpoint near occupied Izvaryne [Luhansk Oblast]," military reporter Andrii Tsaplienko wrote on 15 January on Telegram. 

Russo-Ukrainian war 2022

On 15 January, Ukrainian military reporter Andrii Tsaplienko shared a photo of OSCE-marked vehicles transported near the Izvaryne border checkpoint in occupied Luhansk Oblast near the Russian border.

OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) operated in Ukraine including the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts from 2014 up to Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“The photo shows truck trailers arriving from Russia. On the trailers, there are white Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs with OSCE markings. Such were the vehicles used by the OSCE SMM observers to move around Donbas until 24 February 2022. OSCE vehicles could not legally end up at the disposal of the Russians in any way,” Tsaplienko wrote.

Andrii Tsaplienko suggested that Russians may use the OSCE-marked SUVs in a provocation to blame Ukraine for an alleged attack against members of the OSCE.

The OSCE denied its presence in the Donbas and said that any vehicles with OSCE markings in the area are not used for OSCE purposes:

Read also:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1544780726771630080

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags