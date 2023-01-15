Russo Ukrainian War. Day 326: 23 killed, 72 injured in Dnipro after another Russian massive missile attack

Russian forces launched two waves of missile strikes targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure. A Kh-22 missile hit a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro, 23 killed, including one child, 72 injured including 13 children, 39 rescued including 6 children, 43 missing as of 1 pm January 15. Russian forces continued offensive operations around Soledar, Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas.

Daily overview — Summary report, January 15, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 15, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content The adversary does not abandon its intentions to completely capture Donetsk oblast. To do so, it focuses its main efforts on offensive operations on the Bakhmut axis. Heavy battles for Soledar continue. Ukrainian forces repel enemy attacks around the clock. The occupants suffer heavy losses. The adversary is also advancing on Lyman, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka axes. The invaders are trying to improve their tactical situation on the Kupyansk axis while defending on Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes.] [Having no success on the battlefield, Russian occupants continue to destroy the infrastructure and civilian residences. The adversary launches strikes at settlements in violation of virtually all rules of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and principles of war. Thus, a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the city of Dnipro today. At the moment, 5 civilians are reported dead and 39 wounded, including 7 children. The rescue operation continues.] Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 3 air and 57 missile strikes, and carried out 69MLRS attacks, in particular, on civilian infrastructure. Russian forces used S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles to launch missile strikes on the capital and other populated areas of Ukraine. It also launched 41 air- and sea-based cruise missiles and guided air missiles, which are high-precision weapons. 26 missiles were destroyed by our defenders. [Later, the terrorist state used high-precision weapons: airborne cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22, seaborne cruise missiles Kalibr, and guided aircraft missiles Kh-59 against the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.] The threat of further air and missile strikes by the Russian occupiers remains on the entire territory of Ukraine. Last day units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Makiyivka and Bilogorivka settlements of Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Bilogorivka, Sil, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Mayorsk and Maryinka of Donetsk Oblast. [The Republic of Belarus continues to participate in the Russian aggression against Ukraine by allowing it to use its territory and airspace for strikes, as well as ammunition and materiel.] Volyn, Polissya, Siversk and Slobozhansk axes : without significant changes, no offensive groups of Russian forces were detected. The areas of the settlements of Vovkivka and Kindrativka in the Sumy Oblast and Veterinarne, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Gatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarki, Strelecha, Ternova, Chugunivka, Khatne and Topoli in the Kharkiv Oblast were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

Fierce battles for Soledar ongoing – Maliar, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Saturday evening. “Fierce battles for Soledar are ongoing. Our soldiers repel enemy unceasing attacks – both during the day and at night, said Maliar. According to her, the enemy is suffering heavy losses but continues to carry out criminal orders of their command.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Russian forces have been unsuccessfully trying to capture Soledar town for more than four months, because they want to gain control over the road to Bakhmut so that to relocate their military equipment and weapons there.”

The air-raid siren sounded in Ukraine on Saturday, Russian missiles are flying over Ukraine, air defence systems deployed, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “As of 14:45, air-raid sirens were sounded in almost all oblasts of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defence downs 25 Russian missiles out of 38 launched, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian Air Force Command. “In total, 25 out of 38 missiles of various types have been destroyed by this time. In particular, [these included] 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 air- and sea-launched cruise missiles and Kalibr missiles, [and] seven Kh-59 guided air missiles.”

Russian forces launched X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from [five] Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area and Kalibr missiles from surface ships and submarines from the Black Sea at around 13:00, which makes 23 air- and sea-based cruise missiles in total. Five Kh-59 guided air missiles were launched from Su-35 fighters.”

Ukraine needs Western Air Defence systems to stop Kh-22 cruise missiles, Ukrainian General Staff reports. “On January 14, 2023, five Kh-22 cruise missiles were fired over the territory of Ukraine from five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers of the Russian Air Force. The launches were carried out from the Kursk region and the waters of the Sea of Azov. One of the Kh-22 missiles, launched from the Kursk region around 15:30 hit a high-rise building in the city of Dnipro (on Naberezhna Peremogy St.). […]

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile. Since the beginning of Russia’s military aggression, more than 210 missiles of this type have been launched on the territory of Ukraine. Not one was shot down by means of anti-aircraft defence. The weight of the Kh-22 warhead is about 950 kg. The maximum range is up to 600 km. When used from long distances, the deviation from the target can be hundreds of meters.

Only anti-aircraft missile systems, which in the future may be provided to Ukraine by Western partners (e.g., Patriot PAC-3 or SAMP-T), are capable of intercepting these air targets.”

Kyiv was stuck by missiles from the north on 14 January, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. “Most likely, these are missiles that flew on a ballistic trajectory. From the north [a location north of Ukraine]. Ballistic [missiles] are not reachable for [Ukraine which is unable to] detect and shoot them down.

The warning about the missile threat came late due to the lack of radar data and information from other sources. Unfortunately, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have no effective means of detecting and destroying ballistic missiles, Ihnat stressed.”

Russians used “carrier killers” and anti-aircraft missiles against the civil population, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrainian Air Force spokesman, Yurii Ihnat. “The missile that was fired at the apartment building in Dnipro is a Kh-22 missile fired from a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber; the launches were carried out from Kursk and Sea of Azov regions. A total of five launches of these missiles took place.

The missile with a warhead of 950 kilograms, called a ‘carrier killer’, is designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea; it can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead. And such a missile hits a densely populated city with people… There is no explanation or justification for this terrorist act.”

Ihnat also reported that [S-400 or S-300] anti-aircraft missiles, which are designed to hit aerial targets and are very dangerous for the population, were fired on the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv on Saturday, 14 January. […] These are […] constantly being used to hit the eastern regions of our country, including Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts[…].

Why do we call it a terrorist weapon? Because these missiles are designed to hit aerial targets with thousands of [fragments] to destroy an aircraft, missile, UAV or helicopter. These fragments fly hundreds of metres, striking the civilian population. Launching [them – ed.] on cities is pure terrorism. Kyiv was hit with these missiles today. And Kharkiv was also attacked by these systems the same day.”

In Bryansk Oblast, Russia, the downing of a “Tochka-U tactical missile” was announced, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “On 14 January, the Russian air defence system allegedly shot down a Tochka-U tactical missile over the Klintsovsky district of Bryansk Oblast, Russia; there were no casualties, governor Alexander Bogomaz said.”

Russia deploys Kalibr cruise missile carrier to the Black Sea first time in 2023, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian Navy. “There are 7 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. Russian forces continue to control sea communications, keeping 2 ships on combat duty in the Sea of Azov.

Later, Operational Command South clarified that occupiers deployed one more surface- and one underwater missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea. Now, the total firing capacity of Calibers is 20 missiles.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

On 12 January 2023, Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the Russian State Duma Defence Committee, suggested Russia would extend the upper age of routine military conscription from 27 to 30 in time for the Spring 2023 draft. Kartapolov said the move would be intended to enable the previously announced 30% increase in the size of Russia’s forces.

in time for the Spring 2023 draft. Kartapolov said the move would be intended to enable the previously announced 30% increase in the size of Russia’s forces. Last year, President Putin said he supported such a move, and Russian officials are likely sounding out public reactions.

There is a realistic possibility that Russian leaders hope a change of age criteria for routine conscription could bolster personnel available to fight in Ukraine while appear less alarming to the population than announcing another round of the unpopular ‘partial mobilisation’ process.

than announcing another round of the unpopular ‘partial mobilisation’ process. On 11 January 2023, a group of at least 10 vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) departed the Novorossiysk Naval Facility.

of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet (BSF) departed the Novorossiysk Naval Facility. Given the type and number of vessels putting to sea at the same time, the activity is likely a fleet dispersal in response to a specific threat to Novorossiysk that Russia believes it has identified.

to Novorossiysk that Russia believes it has identified. It is unlikely that the deployment signifies preparation for unusual maritime-launched cruise-missile strikes. It is highly unlikely that the fleet is preparing for amphibious assault operations. The BSF largely remains fixed by perceived threats from Ukraine and continues to prioritise force protection over offensive or patrol operations.

On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of January 14, 2023: Russian forces continued offensive operations around Soledar on January 14. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Rozdolivka (7km north of Soledar), Sil (5km northwest of Soledar), and Krasna Hora (5km southwest of Soledar). A Russian milblogger claimed that Wagner Group fighters continued offensive operations near Krasna Hora and that they almost completely control the settlement. The Russian milblogger also claimed that Wagner Group fighters conducted an assault near Pidhorodne (6km southwest of Soledar). […] A Russian milblogger posted footage purporting to show Ukrainian forces removing wounded personnel from the railway station in Sil and claimed that Russian forces are currently fighting for control of the station. Russian sources previously claimed that Russian forces captured the railway station in Sil on January 13, although ISW still cannot independently verify these claims. Ukrainian forces likely do not hold positions in the settlement of Soledar itself despite continued Ukrainian claims as of January 14. Ukrainian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces control positions in the western outskirts of Soledar and are continuing to fight for control of the settlement. […] Other geolocated footage published on January 14 may indicate that Ukrainian forces are likely holding some positions immediately outside of Soledar. A social media source claimed on January 13 that Ukrainian forces have established fortified positions on the west side of the T0513 highway near Soledar. Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut on January 14. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Bakhmut itself and near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut) and Mayorsk (22km southwest of Bakhmut). […] The State Border Service of Ukraine reported on January 14 that Ukrainian forces eliminated Wagner Group assault personnel in Bakhmut and repelled continued Wagner Group attempts to reach the outskirts of the settlement. One Russian milblogger claimed that Wagner Group fighters are abandoning head-on attacks against Bakhmut and instead are trying to encircle the settlement. The Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces conducted an assault in the direction of Dyliivka (15km southwest of Bakhmut) and that Wagner Group fighters conducted assaults near Klishchivka as well as in the direction of Predtechyne (15km southwest of Bakhmut), attempting to cut off a section of the H-32 highway between Bakhmut and Kostiantynivka. Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Avdiivka-Donetsk City area on January 14. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults within 27km southwest of Avdiivka near Vodyane, Pobieda, and Marinka. Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces still hold positions in the western part of Marinka and that Russian forces are trying to advance in the settlement, despite previous milblogger claims that Russian forces control Marinka. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces also conducted offensive operations near Nevelske (14km southwest of Avdiivka) and Pervomaiske (12km southwest of Avdiivka). Russian forces conducted a limited ground attack in western Donetsk Oblast on January 14. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault near Velyka Novosilka (55km southwest of Donetsk City) in western Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces continued routine shelling along the line of contact in Donetsk and eastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The Kremlin continues to falsely claim that Ukraine poses an existential threat to Russia to reject Ukrainian offers of a peace summit and retain Putin’s original maximalist goals. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Security Council Vassily Nebenzya responded to Ukrainian proposals for a peace summit on January 13 with a series of false claims framing Ukraine as an aggressor that was, ludicrously, “about to attack Moscow.” Nebenzya stated that Russia’s war in Ukraine will only end “when the threat to Russia no longer comes from the territory of Ukraine” and when “the discrimination [against] the Russian-speaking population” in Ukraine ends. Kremlin claims of discrimination against Russian speakers in Ukraine are a longstanding information operation seeking to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nebenzya reiterated the Kremlin’s narrative that Ukraine’s refusal to recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories and relationships with the West threaten Russia and claimed that Ukrainian ties with the West (rather than Russia’s invasion and occupation of Ukraine) undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty and cultural identity. Nebenzya claimed Ukraine is not interested in negotiations and is no more than a NATO paramilitary company—both longstanding claims that the Kremlin intends to delegitimize Ukraine as an independent actor and shift the responsibility for negotiations onto Western officials, who the Kremlin likely believes Russia can pressure into preemptive concessions. Nebenzya asserted that if the Kremlin cannot achieve its maximalist goals through negotiations, it will achieve them through military means. Nebenzya’s speech again demonstrates that the Kremlin has not abandoned its maximalist goals in Ukraine, false justifications for its unprovoked war of aggression, and will seek to coerce the West to negotiate over Ukraine’s head. The Kremlin continues to use long-standing false narratives that the Ukrainian government is oppressing religious liberties as moral justification for its refusal to negotiate with Ukraine, likely in the hopes of turning international public opinion against Ukraine. Nebenzya claimed in his address that the “Zelensky regime” is an “authoritarian dictatorship” that desires “to destroy the canonical church in Ukraine—the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.” Nebenzya likely deliberately misrepresented the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP)—a Kremlin-affiliated institution—as the official Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is a separate entity from the UOC MP. Nebenzya argued that such an “authoritarian dictatorship” represents a major obstacle to peace talks and requested a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss alleged state persecution of the “Ukrainian Orthodox Church.” Ukrainian officials are not persecuting religious liberty or the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, however. Russian officials are intentionally misrepresenting Ukrainian efforts to prosecute Kremlin-linked elements of the UOC MP as persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church is an independent entity that continues to operate in Ukraine, while the UOC MP is a non-independent subordinate branch of the Kremlin-controlled Russian Orthodox Church, which has fiscally and rhetorically supported Russia’s war in Ukraine. Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin continued to leverage the Wagner Group’s role in capturing Soledar to elevate his political stature and indirectly criticize the conventional Russian military. Prigozhin published footage on January 14, which he claimed was filmed in Soledar, promoting Wagner’s claimed role in capturing the town. Prigozhin introduced the Wagner Group commander who oversaw the capture of the settlement and extolled Wagner’s capabilities compared to the conventional Russian military. Prigozhin stated the Wagner Group succeeded due to its wealth of experience, its independence, its effective military equipment, and its superior management system. Prigozhin claimed the Wagner Group’s management system incentivizes commanders and subordinates to work closely together on the ground and allows the complaints of regular fighters to be heard. Prigozhin likely highlighted these elements, true or not, to distinguish the Wagner Group from the conventional Russian military and likely advertise for further recruitment and denigrate conventional Russian forces, lobbying for an increased role for Wagner Group—and himself—in the war in Ukraine. 