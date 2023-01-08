Ukrainian air defenses shoot down three Russian helicopters and one UAV on Jan 8 (updated)

A screenshot of shooting down of a Russian UAV on 8 January
Today, Sunday, 8 December, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and an Orlan-10 drone on the eastern front, the Ukrainian Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
“Today, 8 January 2023, between 11:00 and 14:00, operators of the mobile S-300B1 anti-air missile system from the Air Command Center destroyed an enemy helicopter and a drone on the eastern front; these were most likely a Ka-52 and an Orlan-10 UAV attempting to conduct reconnaissance of our positions,” states Ukrainian Air Command Center forces’ official statement.
Update:
The Air Force Command reported that Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units destroyed two more helicopters later today, between 14:00 and 18:00.
