Ukrainian air defenses shoot down three Russian helicopters and one UAV on Jan 8 (updated)

russian uav shoot down olran-10

A screenshot of shooting down of a Russian UAV on 8 January  

Latest news Ukraine

Today, Sunday, 8 December, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and an Orlan-10 drone on the eastern front, the Ukrainian Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Machine-translated Facebook post. ~

Machine-translated Facebook post.

“Today, 8 January 2023, between 11:00 and 14:00, operators of the mobile S-300B1 anti-air missile system from the Air Command Center destroyed an enemy helicopter and a drone on the eastern front; these were most likely a Ka-52 and an Orlan-10 UAV attempting to conduct reconnaissance of our positions,” states Ukrainian Air Command Center forces’ official statement.

Update:

The Air Force Command reported that Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units destroyed two more helicopters later today, between 14:00 and 18:00.

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags