Ukraine to get record-breaking military assistance worth over 3 billion USD – US White House

The Press Secretary of the US White House Karine Jean-Pierre. Screenshot/Youtube

The White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has announced a new batch of US military assistance to Ukraine today, on 6 January 2022.

It is the biggest military assistance to Ukraine since the Russian large-scale invasion started in February 2022. The military aid package worth over $3,75 billion will include the following:

Bradley fighting vehicles

Mini-resistant ambush-protected tactical vehicles (MRAP) and other armored personnel carriers

self-propelled howitzers

surface-to-air missiles

ammunition, etc.

This assistance comprises a $2,5 billion drawdown from stocks of the US Department of Defense, which will be provided to Ukraine immediately, and $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to build the long-term capacity and support modernization of Ukraine’s military, according to the White House. The military assistance also includes $622 million in Foreign Military Financing for European partners and allies of the United States to backfill donations of military equipment to Ukraine.

