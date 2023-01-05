Russian “Christmas truce”: a Russian shell killed entire family in Kherson Oblast

Russian troops shelled the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, a 12-year-old boy and his parents were killed as a result of a shell hitting a residential building, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote in Telegram

“Tragic news in the city today. A family was killed as a result of shelling by the occupiers and a projectile hitting the house. This is all the baseness and meanness of Russia. In the morning they talk about the “Christmas truce”, and by lunchtime they kill the whole family. What did the husband, wife and their 12-year-old son do? Because they are simply Ukrainians? People were preparing to celebrate Christmas together, but a cynical blow by the Russians killed them in their own home…”.

On January 5, the head of the “Russian Orthodox Church”, Patriarch Kiril, who openly approved the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, suddenly announced that he was allegedly calling for a “Christmas truce”.