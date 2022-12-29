At least 185 civilians were killed by mines during Russian war against Ukraine

Since the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine began on 24 February, 185 civilians died in Ukraine because of the mines. The highest casualties were in the areas liberated by Ukrainian troops from Russian occupation, where Russian troops left a lot of mines

Also, 404 civilians were wounded by the mines, Ukraine’s state emergency service reported.

Tags: Ukraine civilians