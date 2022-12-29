54% Ukrainians believe Russian Orthodox church must be banned in Ukraine

Two-thirds (78%) of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should intervene in the activities of the Russian Orthodox church in Ukraine, 54% of Ukrainians are convinced that this church should be completely banned in Ukraine. This is according to the survey results of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted on December 4-27.

