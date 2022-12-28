What if Russia wins in Ukraine and the only thing that can stop this: Opinion

A Caesar howitzer in the service of the Ukrainian Army. Photo: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov

Article by: Hans Petter Midttun

While many Western countries are lamenting the cost of the war, defense expert Hans Petter Midttun forecasts what would happen if Russia wins in Ukraine and what is needed to prevent this scenario.

The meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) Collegium in Moscow on 21 December is in a sense a testimony of the West’s ability to influence Russia’s ability to wage war and uphold its aggressive foreign policy.

Acknowledging that there is a huge gap between a statement of intent and the ability to implement the declared policy, the strategic messaging from the meeting is that Russia not only continues its confrontation with the West and its war in Ukraine but also intends to escalate.

It plans to increase its conventional forces by 30%, establish new military forces in the north, and improve its nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Russia also upholds its aim and objective for its war against Ukraine, including the recognition of the illegally annexed territories, regime change under the pretext of “denazification,” political control of Ukraine, and “security guarantees” from the West.

In my article “NATO’s defining moment is now or never” I outlined the Russian demands for so-called “security guarantees” and their potential far-reaching repercussions. ISW summarized these as:

“Russia’s demanded security guarantees entail partially dismantling NATO by returning NATO to its 1997 borders and grants Russia a veto on future NATO expansion by demanding NATO suspend its “Open Door” policy.”

The reiteration of President Putin’s goals from February 24 indicates that Russia accepts the costs of the war and attempts to push on to victory.

Nearly nine years after the war started – and nine years of sanctions – it is probably fair to state that the West has failed to impose its will on Russia. On the contrary: NATO and the EU have achieved the opposite. A low-intensity war has escalated into a full-scale war.

There are several reasons for its failure to force Russia to withdraw and act according to international law.

Russia sees negotiations as a sign of weakness, not strength. The fact that the West stands united behind the sanctions does not signal strength. It only demonstrates collective weakness and lack of will and ability to do what is needed to end the war. Sanctions are temporary. In contrast to the massive destruction in Ukraine, sanctions do not destroy anything. They only temporarily cut the flow of money. Russia knows from experience that the West use sanctions to motivate. The moment warfighting stops – irrespective of the outcome of the war – the West will most likely start lifting sanctions to facilitate a return to “normality.” Some Heads of State are bound to argue for a reset in the relationship – not because it is smart, but because we always do – and Russia has every reason to expect this to be the outcome once it has achieved the desired end-state. Russia will live with the temporary pain to secure future gains — this is the third reason for sanctions not working. While the pains from sanctions are temporary, Russia stands to gain enormously from a victory in Ukraine. Strategically, it will secure a Russian Great Power status. Having also “defeated the USA, NATO and the EU in Ukraine,” it will take a position alongside that of the US and China.

What would happen if Russia wins in Ukraine?

A victory will ensure tremendous geostrategic gains. Russia faces major demographic challenges that in the long run will affect both its economy and its ability to project military power globally. Russia – or the Russian World – will grow by more than 800,000 square kilometers and up to 52 million people. This includes both Ukraine and Belarus.

It would bring Russian military power – including its ability to threaten European airspace – 1000 km closer to Berlin, Paris and London. A Russian victory will also ensure full control over the Sea of Azov and turn the Black Sea into a “Russian Lake.”

Equally important, it would create the preconditions for its Great Power status.

The potential demographic gains have already been described. Russia will also gain access to at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine’s energy deposits, metals and minerals.

It would also gain control over oil and gas resources in the Black Sea assessed to be equal to that of the North Sea basin in scope and scale. It would control the “breadbasket of Europe,” the richest agricultural area on the continent. It would not least, allow Russia to reconnect its defense industries to the Ukrainian “missing link.” Additionally, it would gain access to Ukrainian innovation and technology across all sectors.

By defeating Ukraine, it would create the economic, technological, demographic and, therefore, military preconditions to become and remain a Great Power.

Even those who fail to acknowledge the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West will be forced to acknowledge the increased risks of having a belligerent autocracy, a risk-willing, and emboldened Great Power with nuclear arms at our borders. Especially bearing in mind the incompatibility of the Russian autocracy and the Western liberal democracies.

The potential gains far outweigh the short-term, temporary costs of Western sanctions. This is why the West will continue to fail in its effort to end the war. Russia will continue to wage war until confronted by military means on equal footing.

Sanctions will only work when employed in combination with military power.

