Activists in Chicago call on an American company to cease operations in Russia

On 29 October, the Ukrainian-American community in Chicago gathered to call on Mondelēz International to join other responsible US businesses, which have already stopped operations with or in Russia, refusing to finance Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the activists, Mondelez company paid at least $61 million in taxes in 2022 to the Russian government.

“613 days since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. 613 days when Ukrainian children in schools, kindergartens, and hospitals remain under intense daily shelling and shootings by the Russian Armed Forces. 613 days since Mondelez company has NOT made a decision to stop business with Russia and in Russia, paying to the Russian government at least 61 million US dollars in taxes (just in 2022!),” the protesters wrote on Facebook.

The rally was organized and hosted by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Illinois Division.

The demonstrators urged activists to join a new protest that would be held next to Mondelez Headquarters at 905 W Fulton Market, on 31 October, at 3 p.m., adding that they would not let a single penny come into the pockets of Russian tyrants.

Related: