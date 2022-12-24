Russian invasion of Ukraine puts China in a difficult position – new Chinese envoy to EU

Fu Cong, China's ambassador to the EU. Screenshot/Twitter

The Russian war against Ukraine has become a problem that hurts China’s relations with the European Union, the newly appointed Chinese ambassador to the European Union Fu Cong told South China Morning Post.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine put China “in a very difficult position” because Beijing considers both Russia and Ukraine to be close partners, Fu Cong said.

“On the second day after the start of that operation, there was an important phone conversation between Chinese President Xi and President Putin and during that conversation, President Xi clearly advocated trying to seek a peaceful solution. So people tend to forget that,” Fu Cong said.

Fu Cong insisted that China was neither benefiting from the war nor had any interest in prolonging the conflict.

“China is not providing military assistance to Russia. Actually, our position has been quite balanced, you have to admit, and we are ready to engage in any peaceful efforts,” Fu Cong claimed.

On the other hand, China’s ambassador to the EU said that the United States was “profiting from this crisis”, through selling arms and capitalizing on Europe’s energy crisis. China wants to see the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, Fu Cong concluded.

