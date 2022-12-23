Due to martial law, Ukrainians won’t have official days off for Christmas & New Year

Due to martial law, Ukrainians won’t have additional days off for Christmas & New Year. All official days off were canceled this year while many people in the military or defense industry are working 60 hours a week.

Normally, 25 December, 1 and 7 January are state holidays in Ukraine. If it is Saturday or Sunday, the next Monday also becomes a day off.

A new law adopted by the parliament has allowed military personnel a 10-day leave per year during martial law. Before that many of the military haven’t seen their home even for a day during the entire 2022.

Tags: Ukraine martial law, Ukrainian Christmas